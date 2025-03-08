A “birch branch bunch” is also known as a venik . Wikipedia makes reference to something called a “sauna whisk” but this is FAKE NEWS because only the CIA calls it that.

There is no plumbing in Edward’s village. This means that once a week it is necessary to fire up the ol’ banya and scrape off the multiple layers of dirt—the inner core, the outer core, the mantle, and the crust—that have formed over the past seven days on your face and limbs and nether regions. And don’t forget behind the ears. You’d be amazed.

This ritual is typically conducted on Saturdays.

Starting today, Saturday will also be open thread day. Yes, I am resurrecting for the sixth time the weekly open thread. I am calling it Birch Branch Bunch Banya Beatdown.

I want to use this weekly feature to communicate more with readers. So if you have a question for me, I encourage you to ask it in the comments section below.

THIS WEEK’S MAJOR NEWS EVENT:

All the snow melted last night.

Susan and Sabrina searching for the snow

That about covers it.

(If you are craving Russia-related news, I recommend reading Nakanune, Katyusha, and Yaplakal. You can also browse Russian-language news sites (ranked by traffic) or check out Edward’s nifty and easy-to-use guide to Russia watching:

You are invited to share your own news items/miscellaneous URLs in the comments section below. Or just say hello.

Also: I recently spoke with Maryann Gebauer about all sorts of Russia-related things. Watch/listen!

Have a relaxing Saturday,

— Riley