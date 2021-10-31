RT blows the whistle!

RT loves to howl about COVID totalitarianism taking root in the West, but has nothing critical to say about the same authoritarian measures being implemented across Russia.

Your humble Moscow correspondent worked for nearly 4 years as a “senior editor” (content farmer) for RT, so we are intimately familiar with the outlet’s puzzling editorial policy—which of course is completely necessary, in order to protect Russia from the authoritarian, anti-human West.

So we were pleasantly surprised by a recent RT op-ed that argued Russians are being frog-marched off a cliff by “charlatans” who have pledged allegiance to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset:

[Klaus] Schwab refers to the aim of The Great Reset as “the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” with the first being powered by water and steam, the second introducing mass production, and the third electronic automation. The fourth will blur the lines between “physical, digital and biological spheres.” […] The jewel in the crown of Great Reset optimism has to be the belief that the advent of AI will alter everything positively, again without specifics, to somehow create a low-carbon new world. It appears at best to be all be smoke and mirrors, a childish corporate fantasy manufactured by isolated bean counters. At worst, it is an intentional power-grab by unaccountable international agencies and hidden oligarchs. Either way, it is a fake utopia at the price of privacy and autonomy, sold to us by used-car salesmen who think they are princes.

Ouch.

As everyone knows, Russia’s government and business elite are big supporters of the World Economic Forum and the Fourth Industrial Revolution—meaning that RT just published a massive take-down of the Kremlin.

In 2011, Herman Gref—CEO of Russia’s largest bank, and a member of JP Morgan’s International Council—joined the World Economic Forum’s board of trustees. Gref’s Sberbank (which is majority-owned by the Russian government) has been a strategic partner of the World Economic Forum since 2008, and is aggressively pushing the “climate change” agenda in Russia.

RT exposes Herman Gref!

Gref played a prominent role in Sputnik V’s development and production. He claims that he got the vaccine in April 2020—which would make him one of the first people in the world to be injected with the drug.

In May 2020, a subsidiary of Sberbank was created—Immunotechnology LLC—that worked with the Ministry of Health and other institutions to “transfer technology” related to Sputnik V. Russia’s world-famous vaccine was created at Gamaleya Center’s pristine, cutting-edge facilities, using a proven formula, so we’re not sure why Gref’s help was even necessary. But whatever.

The original Sputnik V logo, proposed by Gref in April 2020

Purely coincidentally, Sberbank is also working on implementing a QR code-based payment system in Russia. Impressive foresight, now that QR code-based digital health IDs have suddenly become necessary for seemingly normal activities like “going to the shop” and “entering Sevastopol.”

Gref is a real trend-setter!

Gref isn’t the only Russian bigwig who has a hard-on for the Great Reset. On October 13, the Russian government and the World Economic Forum signed a memorandum creating a “Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution” in Russia.

“ [A]n intentional power-grab by unaccountable international agencies and hidden oligarchs” — RT

Don’t worry, this is just part of Putin’s 11D chess strategy to infiltrate and expose the globalist cabal. Trust the plan.

Anyway, it’s really great and brave that our former employer grew a spine and published an op-ed explaining what is actually happening in Russia. We salute you, RT!