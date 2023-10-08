Edward is a country gentleman now
& this is also an open thread
Greetings,
It is Sunday, which is Open Thread Day.
Your humble Moscow correspondent is in Novgorod Region. He bought a dacha here two years ago but this is the first time he has physically been at his luxurious country estate, which is too fancy for plumbing. You’ll get a virtual tour soon don’t worry.
We’re investigating all sorts of village things; we’re smelling the smells, tasting the tastes, and digging deep into the manure. We’re milking animals.
We’re gathering intel for you.
Meanwhile, share your URLs, etc.
I'm sure the tarakanchik-situation is better without the luxury of plumbing. :)
The old house itself seems to be sturdier than most American houses these days.
Bravo sir!
My inspiration for our rural life in East TX were the many chata I visited in Eastern Europe, especially in Czech Republic. I was raised in the Midwest US suburbs and it was a completely foreign life to me there, in far more ways than language, family, culture. I actually learned some useful life skills, like how to live without running water. And that was just the beginning!
It planted a seed in me in the 90s that sprung to life when I had to evacuate from 2 hurricanes in the US south. Now we are so much happier in the Piney Woods of East TX. Would rather be back in Eastern Europe actually, where there is a real culture still in rural areas, or at least there was when I was there. We were weirdos here nearly 20 years ago, but now folks are catching on, and starting to get it. Self-reliance is like a big Fuck You to Big Brother, and unless they are able to drag us out of here, or cart us out, we will die at this post. Trying to do what little we can under such circumstances as we’ve got to give the next generation a slim chance in hell, which will be a whole helluvalot better than they’ll have in the Smart prison system growing up all around us. Sometimes good things come out of dire circumstances. But that doesn’t mean we should start accepting the shitshow that’s being heaved upon us! (Hope I didn’t use to much poor language for your taste! But then again, country life tends to have a roughening effect, thank heavens!)
Come on down and see me sometime! 🤗 Kenshohomestead.org