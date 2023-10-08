Setting things on fire at Edward’s country estate

Your humble Moscow correspondent is in Novgorod Region. He bought a dacha here two years ago but this is the first time he has physically been at his luxurious country estate, which is too fancy for plumbing. You’ll get a virtual tour soon don’t worry.

We’re investigating all sorts of village things; we’re smelling the smells, tasting the tastes, and digging deep into the manure. We’re milking animals.

We’re gathering intel for you.

