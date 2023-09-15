Edward Slavsquat

Charlotte Ruse
Sep 15, 2023

All roads lead to Rome meaning that "all" choices, methods, or actions eventually lead to the same result and that's Global Governance.

Whether it's BRICS, the 2023 G 20 summit, or the promise of multipolarism the end result intends to herd populations into a repressive biosecurity surveillance state which on the surface "appears" to be something different that the old World Order, however, on closer inspection the "new and improved" World Order merely deploys benevolent sounding UN initiatives to establish a neofeudal technocratic panopticon under the guise of sustainability.

This technocracy will be replete with carbon trackers, digital ID'S, vaccine passports, and a central bank digital currency all tools designed to safeguard ruling elite gangsters while heightening the suppression of billions.

Jim Parrish
Sep 15, 2023

Most alternative media in the US thinks BRICS is some kind of antidote to the Globalist order. This blog dispels that notion by the simple act of reading what the G-20 and the BRICS publicly state as their agenda. What a novel idea! Must be too hard for others.

