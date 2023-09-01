Edward Slavsquat

Ivan M. Paton
Sep 1, 2023Edited

Hi Edward, thanks for a great review on the BRICS meeting.

I came to the conclusion some time ago that BRICS, which was an acronym invented by a Goldman Sachs executive, is simply a division of the World Government Alliance of the Davos globalists, and I believe they are deliberately dividing the world into 2 camps to take us into World War 3, and we can now look back and see that when the League of Nations was failing to create a global order, because many nations would not sign up for it, they divided the League into 2 world blocks, with Germany and Japan the leaders of the block that took us into World War 2. It was all the same maneuvering we are seeing today.

BRICS is just the flip side of the same coin of global fascists who are hell bent on smashing up the world, taking all the wealth for the 1%, impoverishing the majority again, and use war for genocide once more, adding to it their continuing vaccine holocaust based on lies, lies, and more goddman lies, the biggest being that pandemics and climate change are threats.

And we are all trapped in the system because the apex predators own the International Monetary System, and have arranged the global economy under the global monopoly capitalism model both of which not only act as a global wealth extraction machine, but as a massive poverty generating machine - we are all literally trapped in their f***g matrix, funding the globalists and big governments who are waging civil war against citizens in every nation.

Ah - I am ranting in frustration - enough said.

Ivan M. Paton

Kmieć
Sep 1, 2023

"Public-private partnerships" has its own "good" old name - FASCISM!

Thank you Edward for another important article.

