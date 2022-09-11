Edward Slavsquat

Bezuhov
Sep 11, 2022

One of the best articles I have read on the Ukraine conflict - full of excellent points.

My own view is that Putin is in bed with the globalists - and that he was ordered to invade Ukraine to enable the globalist-controlled West to thereby have the excuse to impose the sanctions supposedly against Russia, but which are actually aimed to driving energy prices through the roof in the West, so as to destroy the West's economies and living standards, so as to create such conditions of desperation and fear that people will accept the totalitarian Great Reset as (they will be told) 'the only solution'.

Putin and his government have pursued all of the same 'Covid crisis' and Covid 'vaccines' scams operations as all Western governments, and share those governments' adoration of, and obedience to, the WHO Bill Gates / globalist power centre and nascent World Government.

Putin's global cabal bosses do not want Russian forces going any further into their Ukrainian power and money-laundering Ukrainian power centre - but they do need some Ukrainian 'victories' to boost flagging enthusiasm among European populations for freezing in their homes in order to save the corrupt government of Ukraine, one of the world's most corrupt countries.

And thus, we had the successful Ukrainian counter-attack. The globalist criminals want the war to go for ages yet - but they need to get Western populations enthusiastic for it again, as they huddle in their freezing homes this Winter, and pay obscene amounts for energy supplies.

rich
Sep 11, 2022

if Putin was serious about taking these guys out he could've done it easily...the only assumption we can take from this is that Putin is just part of the great reset agenda...now go get your Sputnik booster and wait for your heart attack

28 replies
