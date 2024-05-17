Where’s the promotion, Shoigu????!!!

Sergei Shoigu’s removal from the Defense Ministry, and his new appointment as Secretary of the Security Council, has put the Very Serious & Independent Alternative Freedom Media in a bit of an awkward spot. Let’s call it “5D Zugzwang.”

You see, Shoigu’s resignation from the Defense Ministry has certain implications. And these implications must be ignored and/or denied at all costs. We must never speak of these implications or even allude to their existence. If we did these terrible things, Satan would win.

Ergo, Shoigu was not relieved of his duties at the Defense Ministry.

I mean, he was; technically. But he was also promoted.

Yes.

That is what some people are saying. Even though observable reality says the exact opposite of this.

I will demonstrate.

Shoigu’s promotion: Explained

Before Shoigu was “promoted”, he was Minister of Defense and a Permanent Member of the Security Council.

Shoigu was already a permanent member of the Security Council. source: Kremlin.ru (archived on April 1, 2024)

(We’ll return to the Security Council and its functions in a moment.)

According to the MoD’s website, Shoigu had no less than 46 distinct powers and responsibilities as minister of defense:

[… we’re going to skip over 10 Powers because I think you get the point …]

But here’s the Too Many Powers; Didn’t Read summary of Shoigu’s job as defense minister:

He was responsible for one of the world’s largest and most powerful militaries

He was entrusted with 5 trillion rubles ($54.8 billion)

The giant military he was tasked with supervising was fighting the largest land war in Europe since WWII

If you subscribe to the notion that Russia is embroiled in an existential war for its survival against the Collective West, then Shoigu arguably held the most consequential post in the Russian government.

Now let’s examine Shoigu’s “promotion” after he left the Defense Ministry:

Secretary (not chairman; that’s Putin) of a council that he was already a member of.

“curator” of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), which oversees military cooperation with foreign states.

But in order to fully appreciate this impressive “promotion”, we need to understand what the Security Council is.

What is the Security Council of the Russian Federation?

Here’s the official description of the Security Council, compliments of the Kremlin’s website:

The Security Council of the Russian Federation prepares decisions of the President on issues of ensuring the protection of the vital interests of the individual, society and the state from internal and external threats, and the implementation of a unified state policy to ensure security. The Security Council provides the conditions for the President to exercise his constitutional powers to protect human and civil rights and freedoms, protect the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, its independence and state integrity. […] The Security Council develops important conceptual documents in the field of national security.

Translated from bureaucratic gobbledygook, the Security Council is the president’s advisory board, with a budget of $0.00, that meets periodically to discuss issues of national importance. Sometimes this esteemed body even publishes policy papers.

If you think I’m being disingenuous or unfairly facetious, here is how pro-Putin, Conservative Orthodox Katyusha.org described the Security Council in an article expressing cautious optimism after Shoigu was “removed” (not promoted?!):

Shoigu was finally removed. The Security Council is an advisory body, it does not have its own budget, and the apparatus is very small, so Shoigu and his clan are unlikely to be able to do anything there, especially in the context of active investigative actions in the case of [Shoigu’s lieutenant] Timur Ivanov.

Here’s how patriotic/socialist Nakanune.ru described Shoigu’s new post:

Shoigu will now be appointed Secretary of the Security Council instead of Nikolai Patrushev—what is this? Promotion, demotion or honorable retirement? This can hardly be called a promotion, since Sergei Shoigu was pushed away from colossal resources.

Political scientist Pavel Salin told the outlet:

The Security Council is still a “sleeping” structure; if a person has some status and clientele, then the structure flourishes. Shoigu does not have such a clientele without resources, and we see that the first blow was dealt to his command and, most likely, it won’t be the last [blow]. It may well be that the new minister will sort things out, and the heads of the deputies from Shoigu’s team will roll. That is, Shoigu [will be secretary of the Security Council] without a team and without resources, so for him this is definitely not a promotion, but rather even a significant demotion.

Finally, here’s a few words from the pro-military hardliners at Military Review, Russia’s most popular military news portal:

[We have just witnessed] the arrest of a Deputy Minister of Defense [Timur Ivanov] and the resignation of the Minister [Sergei Shoigu], who was transferred to the frankly puppet position of Secretary of the Security Council.



Actually, this body with vague powers (the Security Council of the Russian Federation is a constitutional state and advisory body under the President of the Russian Federation, which prepares presidential decisions on issues of ensuring the protection of the vital interests of the individual, society and the state from internal and external threats, and the implementation of a unified state policy for ensuring national security) has long become a kind of backwater for “insiders”, such as one former president and prime minister, who are entrusted with nothing.

Yeah, but … Simplicius told me …

Actually, I want to zoom in on Military Review’s observation that the Security Council is basically a nursing home for “insiders” who have outlived their usefulness.

Dmitry Medvedev is the obvious example not-so-subtly provided by Military Review.

Most people in Russia who aren’t on the Kremlin’s payroll understand that Medvedev’s real job is “getting drunk and writing strange things on Twitter.”

He’s basically a blogger. This is not a prestigious profession.

Please just trust me on this one.

But I’ll give you another example to demonstrate the Very Big Prestige of the Security Council.

There is a gentleman by the name of Yuri Kokov who, since 2018, has served as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Before receiving this prestigious post, he was governor of Kabardino-Balkaria.

He was “promoted” to the Security Council after he asked Putin if he could have a job in Moscow. This information can be found on Kokov’s TASS bio:

“Hey bro can I work in Moscow?”

“Oh yeah no problem.” [Putin gets out pen and paper] “Is the Security Council okay?”

There are currently seven Deputy Secretaries of the Security Council. 3+4. SEVEN!

SEVEN.

What kind of security-preserving advising has Kokov engaged in since receiving this position of Extreme Prestige?

From October 2021:

Terrorist organizations are actively working on social networks to “discredit the actions of local authorities in the fight against the pandemic, creating a mood of confusion and uncertainty among the population,” Kokov noted.

Yes. Kokov compared people who opposed lockdowns, compulsory genetic injections, and “vaccine passports” to terrorists. This is why they pay Kokov and the six other Deputy Secretaries the big bucks.

Patriots: 1; Terrorists: 0. National Security: Secured. Deputy-Secretary-Security-Advising: Complete.

As for Shoigu’s “curation” of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC): It appears he will be working in an advisory capacity to make sure that Russia is able to pump out weapons for its own use in the Not-War, while also fulfilling weapons contracts and agreements with foreign states. As Putin explained during a meeting with commanders of Russia’s military districts:

I think that [Shoigu], like no one else, understands the need to ensure our obligations to partners in the field of supplying weapons and military equipment to the foreign market, taking into account the fact that first of all we must meet the needs of our Armed Forces. This combination is very subtle, important. Sergei Kuzhugetovich [Shoigu], together with the Ministry of Defense, with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, together with the Chief of the General Staff, will also be involved in this work.

But the Kremlin stressed that Shoigu is not the head of the FSMTC:

Shoigu is basically being kept on as a consultant with zero real power:

“Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu will specifically oversee the work of the FSMTC. There is no talk that he will be the immediate head of this service,” [Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry] Peskov said, answering a question about Shoigu’s powers in his new position.

(I’m genuinely impressed by Peskov’s ability to completely humiliate the people he’s supposed to be defending with walls of Spokesman Lingo word salad. You might even call his special talent a superpower.)

(To be perfectly honest, I don’t much care for this Peskov fellow.)

(But we’re getting off-track. Back to Shoigu’s promotion.)

MEANWHILE…

The detention of Shoigu Creature Timur Ivanov was followed by the arrest of the head of the personnel department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov.

There are reports that several other former Shoigu deputies have resigned or are in the process of doing so.

To be fair to Shoigu’s former underlings, it’s not uncommon for a new minister to clean house and bring in his own team. So I’m not going to equate resignation as explicit proof of wrongdoing.

But the arrests are an entirely different matter and reflect very poorly on Shoigu. (Sorry, that’s just a fact!) Russian media outlets are already predicting that more detentions and resignations are coming, with the possibility of Shoigu being dragged into future legal proceedings.

All of this is coincidence, though. The arrests were orchestrated by the CIA in a desperate, satanic attempt to undermine Shoigu’s promotion. It is really sick, how low Washington will sink to discredit one of Russia’s most popular patriots, and arguably the most accomplished military leader since Alexander the Great.

Guys ….

Can we have a little talk? Sit down. Make yourself comfortable.

So …

WHY IS IT THAT “PRO-RUSSIA” MEDIA AIMED AT WESTERNERS IS 100% INCAPABLE OF CONVEYING WHAT “PRO-RUSSIA” MEDIA INSIDE RUSSIA IS SAYING ABOUT RUSSIA?

WHY IS THIS?

I DON’T UNDERSTAND THE DISCONNECT HERE. I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY “ALTERNATIVE WESTERN MEDIA” IS SPOON-FEEDING YOU A MAKE-BELIEVE PINK PONY ALTERNATE REALITY ABOUT RUSSIA.

WHEN IS THE INCREDULOUS, INDEPENDENT, FEARLESS, TRUTH-LOVING, QUESTIONING-MORE ALTERNATIVE WESTERN MEDIA GOING TO START REPORTING ON WHAT RUSSIANS INSIDE RUSSIA ARE SAYING ABOUT RUSSIA?

WHEN?

WHEN?

TELL ME WHEN OR I’M SENDING THE COWS AFTER YOU.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

In conclusion: Shoigu, who was already a member of the Security Council, is now the secretary of this advisory board of deranged dunces; and instead of having a budget of 5 trillion rubles, he has been entrusted with zero kopecks; and instead of having 46+ powers he is now almost completely powerless.

And all of his former deputies are being arrested or forced to resign.

And I’m sorry for yelling and threatening you with my cows.

That was uncalled for.

I apologize.

Have a nice Friday.