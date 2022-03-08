Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Mar 8, 2022

Not very different from the US ! So we know for sure now that we are living in a totalitarian regime. Disagreeing with the government is forbidden. But luckily, they are too late with the law to forbid thousands of people coming out with the lies on the non pandemic and the non vaccines. Supposedly the Russian vaxxes were just as bad and killed more than they saved?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerome's avatar
Jerome
Mar 9, 2022

I think you have to look at this from the perspective of a government under siege and one that has been for sometime now. The rabidity of the CIA et al with their mania for color revolutions cannot and must not be underestimated. If Russia allows these protests you can damn well bet the psychos of the US government will exploit them for the purpose of "regime" change. Believe me Russia has enough problems without introducing the so-called values of the West that would been forced on her by a Zelensky type Putin replacement. But there is much more going on than meets the eye. Russia has already suffered enough of the wests corrosive influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture