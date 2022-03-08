“Someone carved ‘no to war’ into the frozen canal. What should we do?” ; “Let’s paint over it.”

By Riley Waggaman, a Moscow-based writer and former “senior editor” at RT

People have a wide range of views about the Not-War in Ukraine. That’s normal and okay.

Except in Russia, it’s not okay. You either support the Not-War or you shut the fuck up. That’s the rule. If you don’t like it you can go live in Nazi Ukraine.

You can face criminal charges in Russia for even hinting that you have doubts about the Not-War.

Yes, yes, I know: this is totally normal! After all, free speech is always “curtailed” during wartime. But there’s no war in Ukraine. That’s the official policy of the Russian government. Naturally, Russians are now getting fined just for calling it a war—sorry, Not-War.

Here are some fun Not-War stories from across Russia:

A resident of Krasnoyarsk was fined 30,000 rubles for “discrediting the armed forces of Russia.” This disgusting criminal was captured and brought to justice after writing “no to war” (with a heart) in the snow:

They could have blurred out more. Are they trying to discredit the armed forces of the Russian Federation?

Media reports blurred out the word “war”—you can’t even show a photograph of the word “war”? Of course not. Only a Nazi would publish a photograph of the word “war.”

A man from Kuzbass was ordered to cough up 60,000 rubles after daring to call for a protest against the Not-War. Reportedly he was seduced by “Ukrainian bots.” Interesting.

A resident of St. Petersburg was fined 35,000 rubles for spreading malicious rumors that Russia was engaged in a war—sorry, Not-War:

What a monster.

Also in St. Petersburg: after an unidentified criminal carved “no to war” into the frozen Moyka river, city workers rushed to the scene and painted over the hate speech. And not a moment too soon.

Hurry, someone might see!

Just look at this. Just stop for a moment and really look at this:

In Kostroma, an Orthodox priest got in trouble for giving a sermon in which he said it was wrong for Christians to kill each other. He soon saw the error of his ways and posted an update to his church’s website:

I could go on and on, but what’s the point? You get it.

The Not-War is Love. The Not-War is Life. The Not-War shows that the Kremlin Cares.

Good luck with the 5D chess.

