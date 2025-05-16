Hello!
I have returned from the Novgorod forest with another exclusive report:
A selection of photographs from the album found by your correspondent:
Have a wonderful Friday.
— Riley
Hello!
I have returned from the Novgorod forest with another exclusive report:
A selection of photographs from the album found by your correspondent:
Have a wonderful Friday.
— Riley
No posts
I find these exploration’s very poignant. No matter where they are ordinary people making the best of the circumstances they find themselves in. Then when they are of no further use discarded by the rich and powerful. May they rest in peace.
How strange and how beautiful, these interiors of uninhabited houses, which deliver so many clues about past lives, always moving... since each of us is passing through this earth. And, it is my conviction, we will meet again afterwards, wherever we have chosen to go... Bravo Riley, as usual!!! and see you soon!!! I hope everything is going well for you!!! The hens must be laying quite a lot at the moment!!!