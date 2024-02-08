Edward Slavsquat

Barry O'Kenyan
Feb 9, 2024

One clear theme of Putin's words is that agreements, written or otherwise, are not worth the paper, yet the Russians continued to place store on agreements. Why?

arthur brogard
Feb 9, 2024Edited

My heart sank with the first paragraphs..... the long history lesson.... I thought 'Oh Christ, Putin's screwed it up... he's blown it...'

But by the time I got to the end I was thoroughly onboard.

Thing is it was a dignified, calm, sensible, literate, knowledgeable discussion.

Not an MSM attention grabbing, meme loaded, histrionic, inaccurate, digressive, impertinent piece of click bait flim flam.

It will not serve those who live on that fare.

But by god it will serve all those who seek to be calm and sensible.

A sensible discussion between a head of mighty state at war and a member of the laity, the hoi polloi ( albeit a kinda 'select member'). A unique thing in itself perhaps.

I see a post below here asking if Putin said anything that might have any effect whatever on the plans of the deep state cabal.

Well I think so. I think everything he said will have an effect.

They will have a better measure of their enemy and they will see he knows exactly what he is doing.

They will read his words and know he appraises their situation, their perils, accurately and they'll note his predictions for their future.

They will recognise that Putin has spoken quietly in the ear of every sensible man and woman in their nation saying calm and true things - something they know they themselves are incapable of doing being incapable of anything beyond sideshow hucksterism and the hard sell, persistence false propaganda.

He just got under their guard and spoke as an adult. Something they never do. Can hardly comprehend how to do.

Overall the biggest thing Putin said to them was come and dicker. We're open for business. And he laid out the starting point: denazification. Well that's easy. They'll nod their heads at that. It costs them no blood or money to 'denazify' by decree and they can claim moral highground in the doing of it: claim they always wanted to do it but were kept off balance by all the recent pressing issues.

Denazification can be their exit route. Both sides can agree on denazification.

Daddy has laid it out for the greedy ignorant pigs. If they can't see it then too bad. Events will proceed as they must.

Putin laid that out, too.. events proceed as they must...

Hopefully the people will get the idea and the meme will spread through the populace, life as seen by Putin is real, true, honest, understandable, hopeful. Life as seen by recent USA ówners' is quite the opposite as everyone knows.

