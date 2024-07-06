Oh dear.

As we mentioned in our last dispatch, the Edward Institute for Village Studies, the only unaccredited research university in Novgorod with a secret tunnel, sponsored a folk concert at the village’s social club on Friday evening.

Here are the stars of the show, Svetlana and Irina, during a pre-concert warm-up:

We’ll be releasing a highlights reel of this charming musical event in the coming days.

But if you want to watch your correspondent dance for 20 seconds, you will need to climb over the PAYWALL …