But the good news is that the Edward Institute for Village Studies (EIVS), which is widely considered the most prestigious village institute in all of Novgorod Oblast, now has its own tunnel.

And that’s just one of several impressive academic breakthroughs that have occurred in just the past two weeks.

EIVS begins construction on village tunnel network

There comes a time in every man’s life when he has to choose between being haunted by painful what-ifs, or digging a tunnel underneath Ekaterina’s garden without asking her first if it would be okay to do that.

And so, approximately 10 days ago, we began work on one of EIVS’ most ambitious projects to date:

Rome wasn’t tunneled in a day

What you are looking at is the beginning of what will eventually be a secret village tunnel network. The logs were salvaged from a nearby ruin and will serve as the shell of a benign-looking structure that will actually be the entrance to a top secret tunnel system that will allow me to sneak around the village undetected.

Hello welcome to my tunnel

Stay tuned for the virtual tour. Maybe sometime in mid-August … 2025? Tunneling is tough.

EIVS hosts Russian folk concert; delighted villagers dance

The Institute was visited by two gifted musicians from St. Petersburg, Svetlana and Irina, who delighted the village with folk tunes during an outdoor concert on our front porch on Wednesday evening:

About 1/3 of the village showed up and danced and clapped. Everyone had a grand time.

After the concert the Edward Institute held a banquet (appetizers and booze) in honor of our extremely talented guests.

The duo will be performing again tomorrow at the village’s social club; there are even rumors that your correspondent might make a cameo appearance during the show. If these rumors turn out to be true, footage will be PAYWALLED for national security reasons.

Thank you again to Svetlana and Irina for agreeing to spend a few days with us in the village even though we don’t have plumbing.

Their music is wonderful life-affirming magic. We are very honored to have these two incredible artists in our presence!

As predicted, the puppies escaped from Puppy Supermax

In May your correspondent built an indestructible puppy pen using a broken refrigerator and roofing slate. It was solid; it was escape-proof.

Days passed, and the puppies became larger and more versatile, and soon enough they were able to effortlessly traverse the removable barrier that served as the fence’s impenetrable gate.

Their escapes became so numerous and humiliating that we were forced to make comprehensive security upgrades.

The entrance to Puppy Supermax. June 2024

But these severe counter-measures failed to contain the puppy menace. Every chance they had, the puppies schemed and plotted, poking and prodding for weaknesses in Puppy Supermax:

Eventually all the puppies except for Barin were adopted by kind Russians, and Puppy Supermax was decommissioned.

Now Barin spends his days taking naps with his mom, Kartoshka (Potato).

Barin and Potato

Sometimes they go swimming.

However, I regret to report that EIVS is still unable to harness puppy-power. Now we have to push water and Barin:

That’s all for now.

Have a nice Thursday.

