kapock
Jun 23, 2023

As the Prigozhin drama has developed over the last few months, it has been clear to me that the Russian defense realm was seriously messed up *regardless of the underlying facts* (which I do not claim to understand).

EITHER Prigozhin/Wagner is a patriotic bulwark against a Ministry of Defense rife with … what number column are we up to? eight? let’s go with eight … rife with eighth columnists,

OR the Russian military has assigned an important part of the not-war effort to a disloyal lunatic.

Either way, messed up. So it’s no surprise if it’s coming to a head.

I wouldn’t mind at some point actually coming to understand what’s been going on, but that’s an increasingly tall order in today’s world.

Gamarjoba dreams, Edward.

Name The Nose Always's avatar
Name The Nose Always
Jun 23, 2023

I always keep this flyer in mind with each day of this theater: https://gtvflyers.com/2023/02/21/every-single-aspect-of-the-russia-ukraine-war-is-jewish/

