This graphic could have been more inspired but I am very sleepy.

UPDATE (JUNE 24 8:30AM TBILISI TIME): “UNIDENTIFIED MILITARY FORCES” ENTER ROSTOV

It is 1:40 am here in Tbilisi, Georgia. I woke up by pure coincidence, and out of habit, checked Telegram.

WHAT THE HECK HAS BEEN GOING ON IN RUSSIA AS I SLUMBERED SO PEACEFULLY?

Oh, you know … this:

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of “missile strikes on the rear camps” of the Wagner PMC, as a result of which “a huge number of fighters” of the military company died. […] Prigozhin, citing a decision made by the Council of Commanders PMC Wagner, stated the following in a video appeal: “The evil that the military leadership of the country bears must be stopped! They neglect the lives of soldiers, they forgot the word ‘justice’ … Those who destroyed our guys and the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers will be punished. I ask you not to resist [Wagner]. Those who attempt to resist will be perceived as a threat. All roadblocks, all aircraft above our heads. I ask you to stay in your homes along the route of our route, do not go out into the street. After we finish what we started, we will return to the front to defend our Motherland. The presidential power and law enforcement agencies will continue to work in the usual manner. We will deal with those who destroy Russian soldiers and then return to the front.”

And then this:

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner Group private military company, is under investigation for allegedly advocating a mutiny against the government, Russia’s anti-terrorism committee said on Friday. All of Prigozhin’s claims are “entirely unfounded,” the body said in a statement, adding that the Federal Security Service (FSB) has “opened a criminal investigation on account of calling for an armed rebellion.” “We demand the immediate end to all illegal activity,” the anti-terrorism committee stated. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Prigozhin of spreading falsehoods over a video circulating on social media that claimed the Russian military had attacked a base of Wagner fighters. “A large number of our fighters died. We will decide how we will respond to this atrocity. The next step is ours,” Prigozhin said in a statement commenting on the alleged attack. He then vowed to march on Moscow and hold those responsible to account, warning the military to stay out of his way. The Defense Ministry described Prigozhin’s claims as “an informational provocation” and said the Russian military was fighting on the frontlines against the Ukrainian troops. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the situation involving Prigozhin and Wagner, and “all the necessary measures” are being taken to resolve the matter.

Surovikin issued an appeal to Wagner, asking them to lay down their arms.

WHERE IS ROLO? ROLO IS ASLEEP.

Anyway.

MILITARY CHECKPOINTS ARE REPORTEDLY BEING SET UP IN CERTAIN SWANKY AREAS OF MOSCOW (New Riga and Rublyovka), AND ALSO IN ROSTOV. I cannot independently confirm this report but it is all over Russian-language Telegram. Could be a space lizard psyop. BUT IT MIGHT NOT BE.

One of numerous videos floating around social media, which claims to show military vehicles cruising around Moscow on June 23-24:

OMON (Russian SWAT) have also reportedly been put on high alert/are being deployed in the capital.

THERE ARE MANY OTHER STRANGE (ALLEGED) DEVELOPMENTS, WHICH I CANNOT TRANSLATE INTO ENGLISH RIGHT NOW, BUT YOU CAN READ ABOUT THEM HERE.

But to sum up: EVERYTHING IS VERY CONFUSING, RUSSIAN SECURITY SERVICES HAVE REPORTEDLY BEEN DEPLOYED IN VARIOUS AREAS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY, AND TOURS OF THE KREMLIN HAVE BEEN INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED. NO, NOT THE TOURS!

Full disclosure: I have absolutely no idea what is going on. None. Maybe this is all an elaborate psyop to “trick the Ukies”. Or maybe we are entering Black Swan Mode. Or something in-between.

I do not know, and I do not pretend to know. I am relaying what I am seeing. Maybe everything will be resolved 15 minutes from now. But too late—I am going to bed.

Goodnight. Guys, please don’t do anything rash in the next 6-7 hours.