Putin has ordered partial mobilization in Russia. A very brief summary of what this means:

The Russian authorities will also immediately resolve all the issues related to the provision of defense industry enterprises with necessary supplies and financial resources.

Russia will call up reservists, primarily those who served in the army. Mobilized citizens will undergo required training and enjoy the same guarantees that are given to contract-enlisted personnel. The Russian government and the Defense Ministry will equate Donbass volunteer formations to Russian servicemen in their status.

Or if you want the long version, the decree (in Russian) has been published on the Kremlin’s website. Here’s a less than stellar translation:

In accordance with the federal laws of May 31, 1996 No. 61-FZ “On Defense”, from February 26, 1997 No. 31-FZ :On mobilization training and mobilization in the Russian Federation” and of March 28, 1998 No. 53- Federal Law “On military duty and military service” I decide:

1. To announce partial mobilization in the Russian Federation from September 21, 2022.

2. To carry out the call of citizens of the Russian Federation for military service for mobilization in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Citizens of the Russian Federation called up for military service by mobilization have the status of military personnel serving in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under a contract.

3. Establish that the level of pay for citizens of the Russian Federation called up for military service by mobilization into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation corresponds to the level of pay for military personnel serving in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under a contract.

4. Contracts for the passage of military service concluded by military personnel continue to be valid until the end of the period of partial mobilization, with the exception of cases of dismissal of military personnel from military service on the grounds established by this Decree.

5. Establish during the period of partial mobilization the following grounds for the dismissal from military service of military personnel undergoing military service under a contract, as well as citizens of the Russian Federation called up for military service for mobilization in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation:

a) by age - upon reaching the age limit for military service;

b) for health reasons - in connection with their recognition by the military medical commission as unfit for military service, with the exception of military personnel who have expressed a desire to continue military service in military positions that can be replaced by the specified military personnel;

c) in connection with the entry into force of a court verdict on the imposition of a sentence of imprisonment.

6. To the Government of the Russian Federation:

a) to finance activities for partial mobilization;

b) take the necessary measures to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other troops, military formations and bodies during the period of partial mobilization.

8. The highest officials of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall ensure the conscription of citizens for military service for mobilization in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the number and within the time limits determined by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for each constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

9. Provide citizens of the Russian Federation working in organizations of the military-industrial complex with the right to deferment from conscription for military service for mobilization (for the period of work in these organizations). The categories of citizens of the Russian Federation who are granted the right to deferment and the procedure for granting it are determined by the Government of the Russian Federation.

10. This Decree comes into force from the day of its official publication.