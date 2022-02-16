Edward Slavsquat

Lioness of Judah Ministry
Feb 16, 2022

Demons.

Premeditated Genocide by the Medical Drug Cartel

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/premeditated-genocide-by-the-medical?r=3mvl2

Lil' Kremlin
Feb 18, 2022Edited

I love it how when actual doctors question the efficacy of vaccines and germ theory they are "conspiracy theorists". But when a banker like Kirill Dmitriev talks about vaccination against the coronavirus, it's all fine and dandy!

Not to mention Kirill Dmitriev's wife Natalia Popova is the first deputy CEO of "Innopraktika", headed by Putin's daugther. They went to university together apparently, and recently all information about their organization and other (including RT's parent company) have disappeared from the main register for companies.

And Innopraktika were the ones "testing the vaccine". So much for the theory of "Putin surrounded by globalists trying to 5D chess his way out of it, just you wait and he will save humanity!"

Basically someone is making a lot of money hand over fist while killing the population a little bit and making a shit show of everything. PT Barnum would be amazed.

