We’ll keep this brief.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russian pharmaceutical R-Pharm, and AstraZeneca have jointly announced that combining Sputnik Light with the British-Swedish clot-shot is a totally awesome idea.

RDIF—Russia’s sovereign wealth fund—is Sputnik V’s main financer. RDIF is also invested in R-Pharm. Coincidentally, R-Pharm manufactures Sputnik V and also AstraZeneca’s clot-shot. Everyone is connected, like a happy human centipede.

This completely impartial trio of clot-shot shills tested their genetic cocktail on 100 volunteers in Russia and 100 volunteers in Azerbaijan. Verdict: safe and effective!

“Preliminary data from the combined use of Sputnik Light and AstraZeneca vaccines confirm the correct use of different vaccines during revaccination. In the context of the emergence of new dangerous strains of coronavirus, it is this approach that can provide safe, effective and long-term protection,” gloated Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF’s CEO and WEF Young Global Leader Class of 2009.

As we reported last month, the plan has always been to create an AstraZeneca/Sputnik V cocktail for use in Russia. And this new “study”—conducted on Russians—is an important step towards making this degenerate dream a reality.

“But Edward, the Russian government will never allow Big Pharma clot-shots to enter the Russian market!”—please just stop. Seriously.

If anyone is still shilling Sputnik V we urge you to reconsider.

This is sort of like the Battle of Poltava, except this time around Russia and Sweden are friends not foes, and instead of blowing each other up they are working together to inject plebes with unproven genetic cocktails as they pocket enormous amounts of rubles. At least they had cool uniforms back then. This new scam sucks.

