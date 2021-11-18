Edward Slavsquat

Russian scientists and doctors deserve tremendous respect and admiration for their stubborn resistance to globalist psycopaths. Sadly, I know of only three Ukrainian doctors who publicly oppose the official narrative. It's just unbelievable that the rest, and that's clearly a huge number of people, are either silent or on board with the vaccism.

As an American, I had assumed things were great with the Sputnik V since I have not been able to find any negative press on it. Yesterday, I read another substack feed describing a German doctor committing suicide along with a YouTube video on the same, in the comment section I found a link to this substack and now I see the truth. Every county worldwide is describing the exact same problems with the biological weapon jabs. Myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, clotting disorders, neurological damages, autoimmune disorders, death after vaccinations. Institution of mandatory vaccinations, QR code, etc. This is a global dystopian nightmare of human rights abuses, experimental treatment using substances without disclose of hidden substances. The only possible solution is global resistance, otherwise you are volunteering to be poisoned.

