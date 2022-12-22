Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hansi's avatar
hansi
Dec 22, 2022

Thank god Russia is going to save us from the western woke technocrats. OH WAIT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 22, 2022

Passing a bill that you have no time to read?

Sounds exactly like the USA Congress.

Multipolar fascism...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture