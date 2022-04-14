Safe & effective, and endorsed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund

Geopolitics & Empire has published an article I wrote about the curious clot-shot partnership between the Russian government and AstraZeneca.

I’ve written on this topic before but I’ve added some fun details. Did you know that Kirill Dmitriev, the WEF Young Global Leader and CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, received a scholarship from the Soros Foundation? Now you know.

Many thanks to Hrvoje Morić for inviting me to write for his excellent website. I had the honor of appearing on his podcast in November.

