Russia’s COVID shot collusion with AstraZeneca
The Kremlin teamed up with Big Pharma to "protect the lives of millions of people"
Greetings, internet friends.
Geopolitics & Empire has published an article I wrote about the curious clot-shot partnership between the Russian government and AstraZeneca.
Click here to read. Clickity-click.
I’ve written on this topic before but I’ve added some fun details. Did you know that Kirill Dmitriev, the WEF Young Global Leader and CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, received a scholarship from the Soros Foundation? Now you know.
Many thanks to Hrvoje Morić for inviting me to write for his excellent website. I had the honor of appearing on his podcast in November. You should definitely join the Geopolitics & Empire Telegram channel and follow Hrvoje on Twitter.
Take it easy,
Riley
