Your correspondent discovered these photographs while exploring an abandoned dacha in his village in Novgorod Oblast. Pretty neat, eh? Photo credit: Edward Slavsquat

I was preparing my banya for some hardcore steam-action when I learned through my Georgian maritime attorney, Giorgi Moneybags XIV, that Inessa S. and Tim Kirby had given me a much-deserved Telegram-spanking for spreading SENSATIONAL HEADLINES and INSINUATIONS about Russia’s plummeting birthrate, which has officially reached Yeltsin-era levels of sadness, but is actually not a big deal.

[The above video documents what I was doing moments before I was shamed for my depraved Telegram SENSATIONALISM.]

Georgian maritime attorney? Hardcore steaming? I’m so confused—probably that is what some of you are thinking right now. Let’s start from the beginning with an article published by the State Duma’s official television channel on September 9:

Disgusting. Puerile alarmism from State Duma TV. Yes, OK, Russia’s birthrate has hit a 25-year low not seen since the default of the late 90s, but this was well forecasted and to suggest it was preventable is offensive and irresponsible:

“Well forecasted”? No. Completely wrong. The complete opposite of observable reality.

The Russian government planned for an INCREASE in the birthrate by the end of 2024. THE OPPOSITE HAPPENED. OOPS?

The Russian government planned for an INCREASE in the birthrate, but for some reason it decreased. (source: nakanune.ru)

If this new anti-record was anticipated and planned for, why did the Russian government implement a plan that was supposed to increase the birthrate by 2024? And why did the exact opposite occur? Curious minds want to know!

Via Nakanune.ru:

In 2018, according to the May decrees of the Russian President, it was necessary to increase the birth rate from 1.6 to 1.7 by 2024, but in fact it dropped to 1.4. Just recently, the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov admitted that this figure is catastrophic for the future of the nation. (…)

But here’s the real joke: Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who has served as Putin’s demographics tsar for the last six years, has been instructed to increase the birthrate to 1.6 by 2030.

That is, the birthrate goal for 2030 is 0.1 less babies than the birthrate goal set for 2024.

THIS DIP IN DEMOGRAPHICS IS WELL FORECASTED. NO NEED FOR SENSATIONAL HEADLINES & DIRE INSINUATIONS!

What is most disappointing is that these hurtful insinuations are everywhere in Russian media! Across the political spectrum, concerned Russians are spreading hate speech against Russia!

I’m not going to translate these messages because that would be SENSATIONAL:

I could do this all day.

If this new anti-record is a “well forecasted” nothingburger, why are Russian analysts demanding a “special demographic operation” to save Russia from a “catastrophic” population decline?

PLEASE, JUST READ WHAT RUSSIANS INSIDE RUSSIA ARE SAYING ABOUT THE DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS IN RUSSIA. READ WHAT STATE DUMA DEPUTIES ARE SAYING! PLEASE READ BEFORE WAGGING YOUR FINGER AT ME ON TELEGRAM:

And now it’s banya time.