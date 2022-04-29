Edward Slavsquat

Guttermouth
Apr 29, 2022

Wow. These days it seems like Russians are allowed to publicly criticize the efficacy of their government's policies online without being branded white supremacist science deniers and purged.

It would be cool if we tried that.

Lil' Kremlin
Apr 29, 2022

Not a good sign when “hardliners” from military sites write these things. The hipsters vs goons war is about to heat up again in Russia and guess who got all the guns!

