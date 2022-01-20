Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerome's avatar
Jerome
Jan 20, 2022

The eternal mystery of common folks being talked into and/or being drafted to go be maimed, killed or screwed up mentally for elites who sit at home smoking fat cigars and drinking expensive cognac. Why? The people who are being forced into waging war are the vast majority, yet for always and ever we have let a few psychotic people do this to us. When will people say enough? That is a rhetorical question, because if we learned nothing from as major a catastrophe as the Great War it is obvious we are incapable as a species to learn anything meaningful at all. The Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928 was our only meaningful effort to try and stop war but look what happened only a decade later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
vinko's avatar
vinko
Jan 20, 2022

War: a massacre of people who don't know each other for the profit of people who know each other but don't massacre each other. Paul Valery

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture