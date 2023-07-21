Edward Slavsquat

Jul 21, 2023

The Kremlin is using the excuse of Prigozhin's mutiny to mop up the patriots in Russia. Strelkov is not the only one to be arrested so far. They are purging now so that they can capitulate to the West without any internal resistance tomorrow. https://roloslavskiy.substack.com/p/shoigus-purge-of-patriots-intensifies

Grim days ahead for Russia.

Jul 21, 2023Edited

Where is Saker to spin this and make me feel better? When the world needed him the most, he vanished. I could really use some of that sweet, sweet high-grade crystal copium right now.

Boy, I sure feel safer with all these 10th column terrorists being put away by the brave Shoigu patriots.

