He warned almost a year ago that his arrest would mean that the “liberal oligarchic group has won”

Former DNR defense minister and (ex?) FSB officer Igor Strelkov has been taken into custody by security forces working for Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Here’s what RBC published:

On Friday, July 21, law enforcement officers detained Igor Strelkov, two law enforcement sources told RBC. Strelkov’s lawyer Alexander Molokhov confirmed that his client had been arrested. Law enforcement officers took Strelkov from his house around noon. Employees of the Investigative Committee are conducting a search of his apartment.



According to preliminary data, the detention was carried out at the request of a former employee of the Wagner PMC. Molokhov said that he was currently looking for the whereabouts of Strelkov.

Strelkov’s wife posted the following message on Telegram:

Today, at about 11:30, representatives of the investigative committee came to us. I was not at home at that time. Soon after, according to the concierge, they arrested my husband took him away to an unknown location. From friends, I managed to find out that my husband was charged under article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extremism). I do not know anything about the whereabouts of my husband, he did not get in touch.

Strelkov is arguably the most prominent “turbo-patriot” in Russia. He was also one of the first voices from the conservative/patriotic Right to criticize the handling of the Not-War. (In fact, as far back as April 2022, Strelkov was calling for Russia to mobilize. This blog even wrote about it back then.)

Strelkov was also a co-founder of the Angry Patriots Club.

39 questions about the war in Ukraine Edward Slavsquat · April 25, 2023 Igor Strelkov’s Angry Patriots Club (КРП) has published a list of questions about Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. Most of their questions are highly pertinent; some of them are a bit superfluous; a few—in your correspondent’s humble opinion—are misguided and a bit silly. Read full story

In October, Strelkov warned that his arrest would be a very bad omen:

If I am called to serve as a PMC, it means that the patriotic group of authorities has won. If I am imprisoned, then the liberal oligarchic group has won. And if I am imprisoned, forget about victory; if they call me to the front, we will win.”

Rolo wrote about this prophesy in December. You should read what he wrote, because now it is very relevant:

Also: My colleague and friend Iurie Rosca published an insightful video response to Strelkov’s arrest. You should watch it.

It should be noted that Strelkov’s criticisms of Shoigu and the Ministry of Defense were harsh but certainly no worse than Prigozhin’s countless outbursts. And Prigozhin sent tanks zooming towards Moscow—and for some reason is not in prison.

This is very strange.

I don’t know what’s going on but it’s probably not very good. I’ll do my best to keep you guys updated on developments.

UPDATE (2:18 PM Polička Time) — A NEW MESSAGE WAS POSTED ON STRELKOV’S TELEGRAM CHANNEL:

Today, July 21, 2023, it became known that Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, a Russian military, state and political figure, a hero of the Novorossiya militia, was detained in his apartment in Moscow. Igor Ivanovich is known to the country as a person who does not compromise in matters of protecting the national interests of Russia. This principled position compels his enemies and the enemies of our country to use methods of slander and provocation against him. Igor Ivanovich openly and reasonably criticized the actions of government officials, including the president, but the freedom of speech provided by the state showed that the country’s leadership complied with Article 29 of the Russian Constitution. Today, confidence in this has been undermined—we see that processes are taking place in our country that indicate the departure of government representatives from basic values. Recently, after the events of June 24 of this year, Igor Ivanovich consistently sought condemnation at the state level of the actions of an illegal armed group—PMC “Wagner” and the activities of its leader, E. Prigozhin, leading to open threats against him. His detention coincided with an attempt to split the Angry Patriots Club on the issue of the organization’s attitude towards PMC “Wagner” and the consequences that the continued existence of armed and trained mercenaries, including criminals, not burdened by an oath to Russia, has for our country and our people. We believe that today’s detention undermines the confidence of the country’s population in law enforcement agencies, that it is a continuation of the dishonest fight against Igor Ivanovich, and has extremely negative consequences for the stability of the country in the conditions of the North Military District. We express our unconditional support to Igor Ivanovich, the leader of the Angry Patriots Club, and we demand that law enforcement officers release Strelkov and make public all those who ordered another provocation. Companions of Igor Ivanovich Strelkov

UPDATE #2 (4:23 PM Polička Time) — Strelkov spotted in a detention-cage. He looks unamused:

Update #3 (8:13 PM Polička Time) — Interfax has the latest:

Moscow. 21 July. INTERFAX.RU - At the request of the investigation, the Meshchansky Court of Moscow put former leader of the Donetsk militia Igor Strelkov (Girkin) under arrest, an Interfax correspondent reported. "To choose a measure of restraint in respect of Girkin in the form of detention until September 18, 2023," Judge Olesya Mendeleeva announced the decision. As reported, Strelkov was detained as part of a criminal case on incitement to extremist activities (Part 2 of Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). From the materials read out in court, it follows that he was formally charged on Friday. According to the materials, Strelkov does not admit guilt and does not cooperate with the investigation. The investigator, petitioning for the arrest of Strelkov, in particular, indicated in court that the suspect could try to hide if released on bail. In turn, Strelkov himself noted that he would prefer house arrest as a preventive measure, since he has health problems and takes medication. He also stressed that he was not going to hide, recalling that he was wanted by Interpol. The prosecutor’s office supported the petition of the investigation. According to the materials, the case in which Strelkov was detained was initiated on July 18. Claims against Strelkov arose from the investigation because of two posts in Telegram. Strelkov’s lawyer Alexander Molokhov told reporters after the meeting that the court’s decision would be appealed.

Stay tuned.