Bloggerhof

Greetings. Here are some photos of Edward HQ, located in a village in Novgorod Oblast (it’s a very special village and I will be acquainting you with its inhabitants, its happenings, its goings, its cows and its samogon, in the nearest future):

The manor.

The entrance from the inside.

The waiting area where I receive foreign dignitaries and admirers.

View from the foyer

The foyer.

The foyer kitchen (?).

The master suite.

Maybe you noticed a nice dog in that last photo. Her name is Nika. She’s a nice village dog who has been following me around for the last seven days. You will learn more about her in the upcoming exclusive blog post, “The adventures of Edward & Nika.”

Nika

NIKA

A poster near my stove reminding me to drink champagne

One of my walls came with this.

The master bedroom is lavishly decorated.

My manor has many priceless pieces of artwork, including paintings by Shishkin.

And wall-rugs.

The entrance to my woodshed/barn.

NOT WOOD

While collecting wood in my woodshed I picked up a certain thing (pictured above). It’s not a piece of wood. It’s a mummified animal.

Where the magic happens

My throne room (pictured above) was designed by a celebrated 18th-century French Rococo architect. This is the room where I greet my vanquished blog-enemies, who crawl towards me, kiss my manure-stained boots, and beg for blog-forgiveness. Then they squirm in reverse—making sure to keep eye contact with me—directly into my mummified saber-toothed tiger (?). Sometimes I also play Sudoku here.

Reading materials and postcards that I found in my library.

Other stuff.

The kitchen oven.

The attic.

There’s also a spacious basement but I can’t show it to you because I’m digging a highly illegal tunnel to a nearby lake. It’s funny that you think I’m joking.

More soon!