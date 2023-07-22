Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Jul 22, 2023

Interesting, how someone named Graft, oh I mean Gref would represent the height of corruption.😁

And it’s also fascinating how all the financial criminals worldwide are enamored by AI and all its numerous possibilities, especially the ways in which it'll further control discontented proles.🤑

Every new invention is touted as something that'll enhance humanity.😉

Weren't we told that television would enlighten and educate all populations, but turned into a "propaganda box." And wasn't the internet going to be a beacon for free speech, but devolved into another surveillance tool.

So if you actually believe AI is being developed to elevate humankind then you must also believe 95% of China's population are loyal believers in XI and during the 2020 US election "Basement Biden" received more votes than any other previous president.😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Dors's avatar
Dors
Jul 22, 2023Edited

AI has become one of the dominant ideas of our age, and all the dominant ideas of a given age are the ideas of the ruling class of that age. The ruling class does not create all of them, but it shapes them in such a way as to be in its service. So is the case with AI. AI was conceived of in the 1950s by a small circle of intellectuals as a vision to build machines on the basis of an understanding of how humans think. Such an understanding was, and remains, a mirage, happening amid an increasing civilizational desert. But across that desert walks the restless creature of financial capital, eyeing opportunities to turn anything genuine into a zombified entity subordinated to its schemes. So, half a century after the conception of the AI idea, the big media started to execute a terminological sleight of hand by which any instance of computer functioning that is new & unusual can be called an AI.

To realise some of the implications of this sleight of hand, we might ask ourselves:

How do we feel about the words 'a new computer function'?

How do we feel about the words 'Artificial Intelligence'?

What is the difference? And who benefits from it?

Roger Schank on the AI hype

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVb0OkRxRfc

Emanuel Pastreich : The AI propaganda campaign

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/the-ai-propaganda-campaign

From the link:

"People talk about AI as if it is a phenomenon, or a technology, or some aspect of science. It is nothing of the sort. AI is a massive propaganda campaign funded by multinational corporations to justify fascism, and the dumbing down of the population by the repetition of images and words in the media designed to disrupt cognition. Describing this campaign, this war of the billionaires against the rest of humanity, as a natural and scientific consequence of some inevitable, and beneficial, evolution of technology dictated by the Almighty, is a horrific sin, an abomination before truth."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture