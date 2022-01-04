Edward Slavsquat

Rob (c137)
Jan 4, 2022Edited

When I heard Canadian patriot and others speak of Russia and China competing on a unipolar alliance, I used to believe it.

But recently what Vanessa Beeley said about Syria helped me see more. Russia is letting Israel destroy trade routes with Iran, so Russia gets left with their trade routes.

It's global capitalism, globocap, as cj Hopkins likes to call it, that has and continues to enslave humanity.

Stanley Sheppard
Jan 5, 2022Edited

London has a special place in the hearts, minds, pocket books, hopes, plans for children and other aspirations of Russian elites, so this connection between Russian Big Pharma business and the British one doesn't surprise me at all. Funny enough, among themselves they often call London - Londongrad, by analogy with Leningrad or Stalingrad, just to reflect the fact how at home they feel there. Some of the more popular songs in Russian pop music are about London, like "I'll move to live in London" by Timati and Grigory Leps, or "I dreamed of the skies of London" by Zemfira (links below).

https://youtu.be/djIAgcCnFmE

https://youtu.be/dFEYsvbSbdg

With this cultural digression aside, here is an interesting article I have found on the "conspiratorial" theories why Astra Zeneca may not be the best partner for R-Pharm and other Russian companies. This link will do an automatic translation from Russian to English through Yandex service that is superior in accuracy when it comes to Russian - English translations as compared to Google.

https://translate.yandex.com/?lang=ru-en&text=http%3A%2F%2Fkatyusha.org%2Fview%3Fid%3D16104

With all the importance of the Sputnik V topic, there is something more urgent going on right now. Big protests broke out in multiple large cities in Kazakhstan. Protesters and police were engaged in violent exchanges last night. Kazakh president Toqaev accepted government resignation few hours ago. The claimed reason for protests is the sudden price hike for LNG fuel, but the patience of Kazakhs was also exhausted by the strict anti-COVID measures implemented by government. The chance of these protests springing to regions in Russia is remote, but it is not zero. Russian people's confidence in the economic recovery has dipped to lowest level in 15 years according to Gallup poll.

https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-toqaev-unrest-protests-government-resignation/31639961.html

