Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
Oct 7, 2022

Edward, great piece. It's those bastards here, there, and EVERYWHERE we should be fighting. They are the globalists and they are legion! Everyone of them from the Rothschilds who own the Bank and City of London to Wall Street on down to pricks like Gates, Musk and ilk all over the globe. But, it's always been that way hasn't it? Young boys fighting rich men's war for profit and greed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
RedPillRedList's avatar
RedPillRedList
Oct 7, 2022

It's all theatre!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture