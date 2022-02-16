Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Feb 16, 2022Edited

Stupid fking picture of the soldiers with masks on. Idiots all over the world

🦠🤡🌎

https://drsambailey.com/articles/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter's avatar
NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
Feb 16, 2022

Is it on, is it off. Keep them busy guessing whilst we bury bad news?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture