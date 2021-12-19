Edward Slavsquat

baboon
Dec 19, 2021

Hey Riley, you might want to check this out:

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/uk-scientist-reveals-bombshell-data

"There are huge number of reports in VAERS. What he has done is that …the guy must have a lot of time on his hands because VAERS is a pain in the ass to use normally. There’s almost a million reports now on the Covid injections….from this guy I learned there are 20,200 batches. That includes all 3— Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen. He has done an analysis by batch number.....These companies are working in concert so they did not interfere with each other’s results. The toxicities are very specific, and they come sequentially."

It seems the saline theory is probably correct, and even more complex than we first imagined.

Barry O'Kenyan
Dec 19, 2021

"Russia says its vaccines are safe. Where is the evidence?" There! They say so....

