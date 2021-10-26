Why are Russians so anti-Science?

Russians aren’t super enthusiastic about their home-grown COVID vaccine, even though the Gamaleya Center—which created Sputnik V—is “the world’s leading research institution” and is also the only research institution that has a tree growing on its roof.

A lot of people understand that it’s a very sketchy vaccine. In fact, earlier this month, deputy chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy admitted that the government had failed to convince the public that the vaccine was safe:

This is a fact: people do not trust the vaccine… Few answers to the questions why those who are vaccinated are sick, why those who are vaccinated die, why there are problems and complications after the vaccinations themselves.

Now, imagine you are the director of the Gamaleya Center. What would you say to help reassure the public that your vaccine is safe and normal and not part of a space lizard plot to enslave humanity? Would you suggest that Sputnik V contains “markers” that can be used to determine someone’s vaccination status? Probably not, unless you were a total fucking moron.

Well, that’s exactly what Gamaleya’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, just did. YOLO:

"If those vaccinated with the alleged Sputnik V get seriously ill, as the data show, these are people who, unfortunately, used the certificates they bought, fake certificates. Among them, 80% are those who bought," he said. Gintsburg explained that it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not using a special analysis for the presence of drug markers: "We see that people lack these markers in 80% of cases."

What the hell is wrong with this guy?

We really only see two ways to interpret this insane statement.

Gintsburg is a compulsive liar and fraud who just makes up random nonsense to cover for the fact that his vaccine is not the COVID miracle cure that it was marketed as. He’s an actual space lizard who is actively trying to kill us all.

This is seriously the worst damage control we’ve ever seen. Ever.

And now even Russian mainstream media is freaking out. Nice work, Gintsburg! —

Genuine audience interest was aroused by Gintsburg's words about markers with which one can “check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not.” The issue of these markers was raised even on the air of Channel One by TV presenter Artyom Sheinin in the evening edition of the Vremya Pokazhet program. […] Pavel Parfentiev, Chairman of the IPO For Family Rights and General Director of the Analytical Center “Family Politics.RF”: “According to the official version of Mr. Gintsburg, one can obediently track those who have been vaccinated and distinguish them from ‘deceivers’. Does he understand what he said? And people were told this interesting information when they were vaccinated? That some ‘markers’ will appear in their bodies?” Editor-in-chief of the analytical editorial office of IA REGNUM, senior researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries Yuri Baranchik: “And what, did any of those vaccinated give permission to implant some markers in us along the way of vaccination, which can then be tracked? In general, the more Gintsburg begins to speak, the more ‘curiouser and curiouser’ it becomes. Comrade Gintsburg, please read the entire list!” TV-channel Seventh seal: "…After such a statement, it’s time for the head of Gamaleya to explain what markers his drug contains.”

Oh god we can’t stop laughing.

Slavsquat is bringing you the hottest scoops straight from COVID Russia. Spread the word!

Share