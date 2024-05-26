Mata Hari the hen and Lana the puppy tussle over a bowl of milk

Guys.

It’s been a very trying few weeks in the village.

There’s just a lot going on.

Too much, really.

On Friday the puppies escaped from their enclosure behind the banya, again. As a man of action and vision I decided to design a puppy panopticon so that I could keep a close eye on them without them knowing if they were being surveilled or not, making the puppies think twice before attempting another jailbreak.

Puppy Supermax is located on a patch of grass that can be spied on from Ekaterina’s window:

Pretending to sleep because they know I’m watching…

Ekaterina’s highly capable neighbor had already built a slick and sturdy metal fence, which served as an excellent natural barrier against potential puppy escapes.

All that was left to do was build an adjacent barricade using my many years of experience as a blogger:

Edward’s fence (left) and Neighbor’s fence (right). Compare and contrast

Yes, in case you were wondering, the fence does indeed use a broken refrigerator to sustain its structural integrity:

Learned that trick from YouTube

Images of horror from Puppy Supermax

Anyway.

It’s basically been non-stop manure-shoveling, puppy-wrangling, dirt-raking, inadequate-fence-building, and water-hauling for the last week-and-a-half.

Water-pushing, I should say.

Technology.

I cleared my schedule yesterday so I could blog. I did not blog.

I drank milk and watched The Godfather.

I’m nearly done with planting root vegetables and probably the puppies will only escape three or four more times before I give up and let them stay inside redesign the interior of my house.

We’re almost at the finish line, friends. I just need one more day. Maybe two. Three would be the absolute maximum.

I promise that in the not-too-distant future you will be swimming in savory blog posts; I’m preparing several highly pertinent and thought-provoking essays for your amusement; and the answers to the Q&A, of course; and various village dispatches; and the weekly news roundup will return once I have time to read the news. There’s a lot of top-shelf content coming your way, I just need to plant potatoes first.

The Edward Institute cabbage patch

A village moon. The sun comes up at 3:30am and it stays light outside until around 10pm…

P.S. please give a warm welcome to the newest addition to the Edward Institute: Susan!

Susan

Susan

Susan

The village mice are literally shaking.

I hope you are having a very fine Sunday.

More soon.