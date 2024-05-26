VILLAGE MAYHEM
Please bear with me
Guys.
It’s been a very trying few weeks in the village.
There’s just a lot going on.
Too much, really.
On Friday the puppies escaped from their enclosure behind the banya, again. As a man of action and vision I decided to design a puppy panopticon so that I could keep a close eye on them without them knowing if they were being surveilled or not, making the puppies think twice before attempting another jailbreak.
Puppy Supermax is located on a patch of grass that can be spied on from Ekaterina’s window:
Ekaterina’s highly capable neighbor had already built a slick and sturdy metal fence, which served as an excellent natural barrier against potential puppy escapes.
All that was left to do was build an adjacent barricade using my many years of experience as a blogger:
Yes, in case you were wondering, the fence does indeed use a broken refrigerator to sustain its structural integrity:
Anyway.
It’s basically been non-stop manure-shoveling, puppy-wrangling, dirt-raking, inadequate-fence-building, and water-hauling for the last week-and-a-half.
Water-pushing, I should say.
Technology.
I cleared my schedule yesterday so I could blog. I did not blog.
I drank milk and watched The Godfather.
I’m nearly done with planting root vegetables and probably the puppies will only escape three or four more times before I give up and let them
stay inside redesign the interior of my house.
We’re almost at the finish line, friends. I just need one more day. Maybe two. Three would be the absolute maximum.
I promise that in the not-too-distant future you will be swimming in savory blog posts; I’m preparing several highly pertinent and thought-provoking essays for your amusement; and the answers to the Q&A, of course; and various village dispatches; and the weekly news roundup will return once I have time to read the news. There’s a lot of top-shelf content coming your way, I just need to plant potatoes first.
P.S. please give a warm welcome to the newest addition to the Edward Institute: Susan!
The village mice are literally shaking.
I hope you are having a very fine Sunday.
Yeih, a kitten! 😍
Edward, doesn't the wildlife deserve a note or two? Here in Kyiv the hedgehogs come every night to clean up the scraps that the neighborhood cats leave behind. Hedgehogs do a better job with bones.
Birds also deserve a mention. Slavic countries simply support a better breed of bird, the hooded crow. And the magpie. Bold fellows. When the cats turn their back, they swoop in and carry off surprisingly large morsels.
How about your ponds? Ducks, turtles, frogs etc.?