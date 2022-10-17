You have to respect the hustle.

An exciting announcement from Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the main financer of Sputnik V:

Further mutations of COVID-19 could be more dangerous, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in a documentary shown Saturday on Russia-24 TV channel. “You know, many were relaxed by the fact that the first version of Omicron was rather weak, the current version of BA.5, it is certainly much more dangerous, it is actually in the middle between Delta and the first Omicron. Therefore, we hope, of course that further mutations will weaken the virus. But so far, the history of the spread of the virus has shown that this may not be the case. Therefore, we must be prepared for new, more dangerous mutations,” he said. Dmitriev added that the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is ready to create, and RDIF is ready to produce and distribute, new versions of the Sputnik vaccine within two to three months after the appearance of new mutations.

As head of RDIF, Dmitriev partnered with several companies, including Russian firm R-Pharm and British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca, to develop COVID medications and vaccines. In fact, the name “Sputnik V” was reportedly the brainchild of the World Economic Forum Young Global Leader (Class of 2009).

The Soros Foundation spotted Dmitriev’s potential at an early age and awarded him a scholarship to study in the United States (he attended Stanford University and Harvard Business School). He worked for Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company before taking the reins at RDIF in 2011.

The WEF continues to proudly publish the profile of its Young Global Leader (source: Weforum.org )

In a December 2020 interview with CNN, Dmitriev said he believed all COVID vaccines—including mRNA shots—“can be very successful” and welcomed closer cooperation with Big Pharma. (Two Russian government-operated research centers announced in September 2022 that they were developing their own mRNA “vaccines.”)

“I think it's very important to partner. We are proud to have partnership with AstraZeneca. We are open for partnership with others,” he told CNN.

Dmitriev’s most recent comments coincide with the Russian Ministry of Health’s decision to allow for expedited approval of “modified” COVID vaccines.

Modifications to Sputnik V will only require clinical trials involving “50 healthy volunteers.” However, the protocols for preclinical trials are not subject to a review process. Final approval for the modified “vaccine” (which typically takes at least six months) has been expedited to 16-38 days:

Due to the rapid spread of new variants of coronavirus, one more change is needed in Decree No. 441 - to determine the procedure for changing the strain composition of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19. All the world's leading regulators (FDA, EMA, WHO) have developed appropriate rules and recommendations for changing the strain composition of vaccines against COVID-19, [the Ministry of Health] wrote in an explanatory note. Decree No. 441 introduces clause 17(1.1)-17(1.10), which describes the procedure for making changes to the registration dossier regarding the composition of strains. In particular, the results of preclinical studies of protective efficacy and safety, as well as the results of an assessment of the reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccine involving at least 50 healthy volunteers, which can be obtained without approval of the protocol for clinical trials, will be needed. After receiving a package of documents, it will take at least 16 days to approve changes to the registration file, the maximum period is 38 days (in case the applicant needs to clarify the information).

In August, Gamaleya director Alexander Gintsburg—Russia’s most celebrated Virus Fighter—revealed the creation of a new Sputnik V Omicron shot and requested an expedited approval process for his “updated” genetic experiment. It appears the Ministry of Health has granted his wish.

Curiously, the creation of Sputnik Omicron came at the same time that Moderna and Pfizer announced they had developed their own Omicron booster shots. Coincidence or fate?

Sounds like a massive scam. Just our opinion, though.

