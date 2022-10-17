Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandrine Cabioch's avatar
Sandrine Cabioch
Oct 17, 2022

I made a screenshot of AstraZeneca's main shareholders on the 23th of July, 2020:

INVESTOR AB (*) -- 3.93%

BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) -- 3.21%

CAPITAL RESEARCH AND MANAGEMENT -- 3.16%

THE VANGUARD GROUP -- 3.10%

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT Co. LLP -- 2.97%

NORGES BANK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT -- 2.35%

LEGAL AND GENERAL INVESTMENT -- 2.03%

BLACKROCK FUND ADVISORS -- 1.83%

FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH Co. LLC -- 1.55%

BLACKROCK ADVISORS (UK) -- 1.30%

(*) INVESTOR AB belongs to the Wallenberg family (the family who financed Hitler's interests, and who is a regular of the Bilderberg , even organized one of their meeting in their palace in Sweden, and much more)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Sirka Sie's avatar
Sirka Sie
Oct 17, 2022

Of COURSE it’s OK. Jeez, why would you want to stop there? I read somewhere injecting bleach kills all viruses too, especially the host and isn’t that their point?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture