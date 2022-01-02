Edward Slavsquat

Stanley Sheppard
Jan 2, 2022Edited

Just a quick search of Runet (Russian language internet segment) shows that Gintsburg has close business ties with Anatoly Chubais, former head of Rosnano, an organization that emptied Russian budget to the tune of half a trillion rubles delivering nearly 0 products and services in return. Chubais, as chief privatizer of the 1990's, when multiple hundreds of billions of dollars of industrial and natural resources, legacy of the USSR, has found its way into private hands through the process called "collateral auctions", is credited with this this statement: "So what if 30 million will die? They didn't find their niche in the market." Chubais and Gintsburg are linked, among other things, through the company called LLS "NIARMEDIK PLUS" (ООО "НИАРМЕДИК ПЛЮС") that was founded in 1989 on the base of Gamaleya Institute. Their one and only independently developed drug, "Kagocel" (Кагоцел), is actively marketed in Russia as antiviral medicine and is included by the government on the list of "essential drugs" with allocated money in state agencies' budgets to buy this nonprescription medicine. Interesting fact about this drug is that it contains chemical called Gossypol (https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-106/gossypol) that was used among other things as a contraceptive for men, due to its interference with sperm production. Advertising campaign for Kagocel in Russia suggests taking the drug all year long as prophylactic against viral infections. Contraceptive reducing sperm count and activity level all year long as "prophylaxis"... Hmm, reason for demographic problems in Russia found? The deeper we go into a rabbit hole, the more interesting and scarier it gets.

PS. Anatoly Chubais who became a member of the board of directors of NIARMEDIK PLUS in 2020, interestingly enough together with the former premier of Luxembourg, Etienne Schneider, is today a special representative of president Putin to international community on the matters related to sustainable development.

Marza
Jan 2, 2022

Thou Shalt Not Think

Thou Shall Not Question

Thou Shall Not Ask

Thou Shall Obey

Thou Shall Be Sheep

Thou Shall Surender Your Humanity

Thou Shall Surrender Your Soul

Thou Shall Live in Fear

Thou Shall Worship The Bioweapon

Thou Shall Take Every Booster Until Life Suspension

The Only Thing They Forgot….

Truth Survives

