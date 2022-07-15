This is a blog about Russia and the mind-melting weirdness that has been occurring inside this great nation since the arrival of the Dreaded Virus.

For a more detailed explanation of how this blog came into existence, and what it’s “about,” please read this thing.

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade.

He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo.

You can follow him on Twitter here. Email: riley (dot) waggaman (at) gmail.com

Also, follow Edward Slavsquat on Telegram for exciting (usually daily) Russia-related news updates!

Be well and thanks for reading,

Riley