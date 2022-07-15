Edward Slavsquat

This is a blog about Russia and the mind-melting weirdness that has been occurring inside this great nation since the arrival of the Dreaded Virus.

For a more detailed explanation of how this blog came into existence, and what it’s “about,” please read this thing.

Edward Slavsquat
Russia beyond the headlines
The internet changed forever in 1863 when America’s most cherished neckbeard blogger, Hank Thoreau, typed the immortal words: “Let us consider the way in which we blog.” In Blogging Without Principle, Hank proposed a radical solution to the doldrums of modern punditry: just be true to your…
2 years ago

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade.

He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo.

You can follow him on Twitter here. Email: riley (dot) waggaman (at) gmail.com

Also, follow Edward Slavsquat on Telegram for exciting (usually daily) Russia-related news updates!

Be well and thanks for reading,

Riley

A doe-eyed Slavsquat, before the COVID Troubles

