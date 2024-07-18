Edward Slavsquat

Putin calls for "full-scale implementation" of digital ruble
The Bank of Russia's CBDC has proven its "efficiency and functionality"
  
Edward Slavsquat
36
Seven years in prison for refusing to be a government bootlicker?
Iurie Roșca may pay a high price for inconveniencing our oligarch-overlords
  
Edward Slavsquat
42
Is Russia becoming TOO sustainable?
Perhaps
  
Edward Slavsquat
33
Rhythmic squatting: Attempted
Edward dusts off his dance boots
  
Edward Slavsquat
29
I'm digging a top secret village tunnel
Exciting updates from Novgorod's best unaccredited village research institute
  
Edward Slavsquat
51

June 2024

Friendly banker declares Russia world leader in "pay with a smile" technology
Herman Gref is turning frowns upside down!
  
Edward Slavsquat
84
Father of Sputnik V tells Russian child scary bedtime story about anti-vaxxers
Inject 'em while they're young. (Sponsored by the Ministry of Education.)
  
Edward Slavsquat
88
A heart-warming telegram from the KGB
and other delightful messages discovered in Edward's village attic
  
Edward Slavsquat
41
Scott Ritter wants you to "start asking questions" about Alexander Zyryanov's arrest
He made this request one hour after we started asking questions about Zyryanov's arrest. Coincidence or fate?!
  
Edward Slavsquat
69
Justice for Scott Ritter (and his Russian sponsor who was arrested by the FSB)!
Two friends harassed by two spook states. Or is something else going on here?
  
Edward Slavsquat
154
You will be tagged and you will love it
The multipolar world will be the most convenient world in world history
  
Edward Slavsquat
83
Russia is developing an mRNA cancer vaccine
The serum uses "mRNA technologies like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines", Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg told Russian media
  
Edward Slavsquat
78
