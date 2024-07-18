Edward Slavsquat
Putin calls for "full-scale implementation" of digital ruble
The Bank of Russia's CBDC has proven its "efficiency and functionality"
9 hrs ago
•
Edward Slavsquat
59
Seven years in prison for refusing to be a government bootlicker?
Iurie Roșca may pay a high price for inconveniencing our oligarch-overlords
Jul 16
•
Edward Slavsquat
92
Is Russia becoming TOO sustainable?
Perhaps
Jul 13
•
Edward Slavsquat
79
Rhythmic squatting: Attempted
Edward dusts off his dance boots
Jul 6
•
Edward Slavsquat
54
I'm digging a top secret village tunnel
Exciting updates from Novgorod's best unaccredited village research institute
Jul 4
•
Edward Slavsquat
121
June 2024
Friendly banker declares Russia world leader in "pay with a smile" technology
Herman Gref is turning frowns upside down!
Jun 21
•
Edward Slavsquat
105
Father of Sputnik V tells Russian child scary bedtime story about anti-vaxxers
Inject 'em while they're young. (Sponsored by the Ministry of Education.)
Jun 20
•
Edward Slavsquat
113
A heart-warming telegram from the KGB
and other delightful messages discovered in Edward's village attic
Jun 18
•
Edward Slavsquat
126
Scott Ritter wants you to "start asking questions" about Alexander Zyryanov's arrest
He made this request one hour after we started asking questions about Zyryanov's arrest. Coincidence or fate?!
Jun 16
•
Edward Slavsquat
105
Justice for Scott Ritter (and his Russian sponsor who was arrested by the FSB)!
Two friends harassed by two spook states. Or is something else going on here?
Jun 14
•
Edward Slavsquat
135
You will be tagged and you will love it
The multipolar world will be the most convenient world in world history
Jun 10
•
Edward Slavsquat
110
Russia is developing an mRNA cancer vaccine
The serum uses "mRNA technologies like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines", Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg told Russian media
Jun 7
•
Edward Slavsquat
103
