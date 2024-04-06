Edward Slavsquat

Apr 6, 2024

They are all together in this against "we, the slaves".

"When you take all of this together, there is very clearly a design, as our founders said, to reduce us to absolute slavery under absolute tyranny.

When you see this pattern there recognizing this is a threat to you as an individual, a threat to your family, you need to take proper steps to respond.

If you don't, there is very good chance, that you lose your freedoms, and when you lose your freedoms you're gonna lose all those other nice things that you take for granted like your prosperity, like your security and all the rest of it.

So folks, this is really an existential threat, that we are facing. The regulatory war is one part of an ever broader war on all of us, and we have got to take it seriously, if we hope to pass on the blessings of liberty to the next generation."

— Alex Newman - ENGINEERED WAR: Fastest Path to Controlling Us | Alex Newman - https://rumble.com/v4nogxx-engineered-war-fastest-path-to-controlling-us-alex-newman.html?start=998

Sam Ursu
Apr 7, 2024

Sadly, there are fewer of us every year who remember when checking into a hotel required no ID whatsoever - literally the most convenient option!

But now, yeah, sure, go ahead and fight over whethe a face scan or a plastic card issued by the government is better LOL

