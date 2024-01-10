Edward Slavsquat

Natalie
Jan 10, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoZHR941yLs We are getting closer and closer to this, aren't we?

Prof. Fred Nazar
Jan 10, 2024

The globalist tyranny comes under different smells... yet it's the same fecal matter.

We could destroy the "smart" infrastructure like the Brits did in the Oxfort 15 minute test: punk gangs smashing cameras.

But that's like an aspirin for cancer. Instead, we need to destroy the essence of their power: counterfeit money by trillions. Solution?

MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with false money: listed corporations, media, medicine, parties, politicians!

Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void). Freemasonry is the church of Lucifer. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).

16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach law urgently!

http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal

How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy

What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?

Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!

