Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marza's avatar
Marza
Feb 10, 2022

I can’t even visualize all of the babushkas using digital rubles. My grandmother babushka wouldn’t. She’d trade cabbages or potatoes with another babushka.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Feb 10, 2022Edited

Comrades do not listen to luddite naysayers like Slavsquat!

Embrace the technocratic future!

Digitial rubles do not have corona all over them like physical rubles!

Much healthier and safer for your climate change social credit passport!

No digital ruble, no pelmeni and wodka for you!

Later you will learn to appreciate the taste of bug powder en route to soylent green and children born not from wombs but lab vats!

Slaves-- uh-- Slavs, embrace your futures now: the digital ruble is here!

(All facetiousness aside, the digital ruble is merely the stepping stone for the IMF's crypto SDR one world currency.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture