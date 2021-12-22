Edward Slavsquat

Hey Edward, you know how unnecessarily difficult Russian government makes it for foreigners to get those residence permits (ВНЖ), so don't be so harsh on Mr. Röper and his sudden change of tone when it comes to Russia. He wants to be a good boy on the books of Russian government, not everyone is as brave as you are )))

But, here is more "conspiracy" theory on that subject. Not sure if you knew, but totally by accident Klaus Schwab decided to visit Russia at the end of November of 2019 and totally by coincidence Putin gave him audience during his trip to St. Petersburg. Besides mutual compliments and promises to continue collaboration forever (Putin actually asked pardon of Schwab for organizing economic forums in Russia that, according to Putin, take Davos forum as an example), Schwab gifted Putin with his autographed book "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" and took off to receive readiness confirmations from other world leaders. Together with Putin in that meeting was Maxim Oreshkin, then a very young minister of Economic Development. After failing to make Russian economy to actually grow, Oreshking was "demoted" in 2020 to become Putin's assistant. Oreshkin is another character worthy of your investigation.

Another interesting event happened that November. First time in history during ministerial meeting on November 11, 2019 Putin demanded of the ministers to have a flu shot. Out of twenty or so ministers only 4 have been inoculated that year, including Putin himself, and in his words those who didn't get inoculated could be likened to army deserters that performed the act of self shooting.

None of those events are a smoking gun of nefarious connection between Russian government at the highest level and WEF, but they add to the lace of events that, especially in retrospective, help to understand how what started to unfold in 2020 was planned and how Russia was involved in these plans.

It sounds like his Mr X might be "Emmanuel Goldstein" from 1984, a limited hangout operation.

We were always at war with eastasia, while they say they were always at war with Oceania.

More such useless half truthers:

Julian Assange - who talked like a new 911 investigation is not needed and wikileaks never really released anything truly damning. 2 of his major lawyers (one connected to his partner) work for the Clooney foundation, CIA connected.

Edward Snowden- similar to assange... And how did he fly out of Hong Kong to Russia when his name was put on lists before then? Also how did he manage to sneak out data from a super classified facility that somehow didn't know to block USB ports, which my shitty small company does?

I'm so sick of this fake source crap.

These days it's the anti jab people who love the bullshit about graphene, which hasn't been objectively proven... Or the nano chips.... Yeah right, these fuckers can't even get AI working or make a cure for the cold...

Of course the biggest disinfo story is gain of function. Really, if they developed deadly viruses... Why would they have needed to manipulate statistics, mismanage treatment, and then need vaccines to injure people??!?

Of course there's the truth: there are no viruses, ever. (

https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a )

But instead, the truthers want to focus on graphene and Assange and Mr X

