Stanley Sheppard
Dec 21, 2021Edited

Russian elites had a dream to converge, or perhaps even better term would be to "join in ecstasy" with the Western elites since the passing of Leonid Brezhnev in 1982, when Yuriy Andropov came to power for a short period of time before he passed away too. But the process didn't stop with Andropov's passing. Deep in the bowels of the Soviet power structures people like Gorbachev, Shevardnadze, Yakovlev and countless others were getting ready to step forward and prepping the country for a big sell off that came in 1991, but especially in 1993 after Yeltsin used tanks to supress opposition by Parliament. A known Russian philosopher, playwright and leader of the movement "The Essence of Time" (Суть Времени), Sergey Kurginian, calls this philosophy by Russian elites "vkhozhdenchestvo" (вхожденчество) that could be loosely translated with a made up word "entrantism". But for many reasons that I won't be getting into here, Russian nouveau riche elites were not allowed to become a part either of European old money, old aristocracy, nor they were welcomed by the American elites that formed in the late nineteenth, early twentieth century. The situation got particularly bad after 2014 when for many of them the option to spend half of their time with their families in the West in their magnificent real estate holdings there, while formally working in Russia was blocked. Even more, bad things started to happen to some children of Russian elites, like a totally strange drowning in absolutely calm seas in UAE of a son of then the head of president Putin's administration office, Sergey Ivanov - Aleksandr Ivanov. This was the time of confusion and even despair for many in the power circles in Russia. The whole raison d'etre for the country according to them was to join forces with the West, for elites to become one through intermarriages and joining of capitals, but they were snubbed and given a cold shoulder instead of a kiss. This is when Schwab and his WEF came to prominence. A new way to have a seat at the elite's table was found. Instead of entering the Western world through a front door, they decided to enter the new emerging "Inclusive Capitalism" and "Great Reset" world through the back door. This is the belief of absolute majority among Russian elites now, from people in Moscow to some governor of a remote region of Chukotka, 10 time zones away from Moscow, that being exemplary executioners of the will of the globalist powers in establishing the NWO they'll not only survive, but will get to keep their position of privilege and all the assets they managed to accumulate. The problem now comes down to ordinary Russians' resistance, from majority's refusal to get jabbed to fierce resistance to QR coding and other forms of restrictions. This is why with a new set of recent unconstitutional laws Russian citizens were effectively denied a right to a peaceful protest. Police powers to use violence were greatly increased and the new trend of electronic voting tested in major cities during last Duma elections gives the ruling United Russia party an assurance to never lose majority in Parliament. Russian elites think they're going to win against Russian people. I, personally, am not so sure of that.

Dec 20, 2021

Wow. What a surprise. Not!

A more pertinent question is: who does Klaus work for?

Who did Prince Charles refer to when he said "He has access to trillions..."

Who has access to trillions?

