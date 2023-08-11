Edward Slavsquat

Observer
Aug 11, 2023

You gotta have the patience of an angel, man. Me, I've just about had it with all these types and their phony "analyses". It's a particularly unctuous mixture of lies, half-lies and make-believe that corrodes almost all of the so called alternative media. Whatever they are up to, they're not helping the cause.

Re: Kissinger-Putin and their relationship, the very experienced American diplomat Harald Malmgren had this to say about it: From winter 2022, shortly before the not-war began:

"In 1999, Vladimir Putin suddenly sprang from bureaucratic obscurity to the office of Prime Minister. When, a few months later, Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned and Putin was voted in as President, governments around the world were taken by surprise yet again. How could this unknown figure have amassed national voter support with so little media attention?

I had first met Putin seven years before and was not surprised by his rapid domination of the new Russia. We were introduced by Yevgeny Primakov, widely known as “Russia’s Kissinger”, who I had met in Moscow multiple times during the Cold War years when I advised Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford. Primakov was a no-nonsense thinker and writer. He was also a special emissary for the Kremlin in conducting secret discussions with national leaders around the world.

When Yeltsin tasked his advisor Anatoly Sobchak with identifying and recruiting Russia’s best and brightest, Putin, then a local politician in his hometown of St Petersburg, was top of his list — so Primakov took Putin under his wing to tutor him in global power and security issues. Eventually, Primakov introduced Kissinger to Putin, and they became close. That both Primakov and Kissinger took time to coach Putin on geopolitics and geosecurity was a clear demonstration that they saw in him the characteristics of a powerful leader. It also showed Putin’s capacity for listening to lengthy lessons on geopolitics — as I was soon to learn.

In 1992, I received a call from a meeting organiser at the CSIS think tank inviting me to join a US-Russia St Petersburg Commission to be chaired by Kissinger and Sobchak. The purpose would be to help the new Russian leadership in opening channels of business and banking with the West. Most of the Western members would be CEOs of major US and European companies, as well as key officials of the new Russian government. I would attend as an expert. I was told that a “Mr Primakov” had personally asked if I could make time to participate. I could hardly refuse such a request, and I was intensely curious about the emerging Russian leadership, especially about Putin.

Arriving at the first meeting, I saw several people gathered around Kissinger and a man I was told was Putin. An official identified himself to me and said he had been asked by Primakov to introduce me to Putin. He interrupted the conversation with Kissinger to announce my arrival; Putin warmly responded that he was looking forward to chatting with me about how I see the world from inside Washington."

https://unherd.com/2022/01/what-the-west-gets-wrong-about-putin/

Jeffrey Strahl
Aug 11, 2023

Simplicius sounds like so many ":alt" media analysts/commentators and their consumers, in the US and elsewhere in the West. They are *desperate* to have someone, some power figure, they can cling to, so as to attain or retain hope that some knight on shining armor is out there on the world's power play stage, fighting for them against the powers-that-shouldn't-be which they are directly dealing with.

What are they supposed to do, trust their fellow human beings, the rest of the 99.9%? (well, that's where change will come from, if it comes, the future's here, we are it, we're on our own, but they don't wanna hear THAT!). Thanks for continuing to shed light on this dark matter, Riley!

