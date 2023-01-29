Edward Slavsquat

KW NORTON
Jan 29, 2023

Great points, great post. Has been difficult to believe all along that Russia was fighting the international corporatocracy. Appears all nation states have been subsumed under the guise of the World Economic Forum, Davos crazies. Difficult to get out of this place alive.

Beige44
Jan 29, 2023

This article is an ominous foreshadowing of what is to come in nation after nation if the globalist Great Reset cabal get their way. The covid scamdemic, the depopulating killer "vaccines", WHO's planned Global Pandemic Treaty, the US/NATO's insane criminal war against Russia via proxy Ukraine, soaring iuflation and food shortages, digital social credit scores are all bricks in the same wall. This article is most enlightening, and the sharp sarcastic cutting edge is unmatchable.

