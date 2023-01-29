Finally: A centralized, programmable coin for the people!

If you live in a country with a central bank (you do), there is a decent chance that soon you will be coerced into using a programmable digital token pegged to a basket of commodities, including—but certainly not limited to—Panopticon total surveillance, soul-crushing wage slavery, and the tingly sensation of repeatedly bashing your head against asbestos-filled drywall.

If you are a disaffected westerner, someone might have told you that the Bank of Russia’s digital ruble is the rare exception to this universal truth.

Let’s see if patriotic Russian media outlets and activists agree.

January 17, 2023: “[The digital ruble] is the brainchild of the Central Bank, and the project itself is globalist”

Our friends at Katyusha.org expressed extreme displeasure with recently introduced legislation that will pave the way for the digital ruble’s introduction.

We strongly recommend reading the entire article, but here’s the lede:

Digital affairs are rapidly developing in our Fatherland. The State Duma Council has considered and approved for the first reading (scheduled before the end of January) a bill by a group of deputies and senators on the introduction of a digital ruble. This is the brainchild of the Central Bank, and the project itself is globalist, from the global financial oligarchy (IMF, World Bank, WEF). This Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is also being implemented in China, the USA, and the European Union; UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak actively advocates for it in Britain, etc. To put it quite simply, a new equivalent of programmable money has appeared, which is directly under the control of the Central Bank. This is no longer fiat money, since its functionality is “floating”—it depends solely on the intentions of the platform operator (in our case, the Bank of Russia). At the same time, this is not a cryptocurrency—it is most logical to compare this digital currency with a conditional settlement method in a computer game, which is established, controlled and modified by the developer.

One of the main points that Katyusha makes is that digital rubles cannot be “cashed out.” You can’t withdraw them at an ATM. They are permanently stored as digital tokens in the Bank of Russia’s centralized, programmable digital ledger.

January 20, 2023: “The CBDC system is an electronic concentration camp”

Firebrand-economist Valentin Katasonov made some intriguing observations in a recent piece published by Strategic Culture Foundation (the Russian-language version):

People are well aware that central bank digital currencies will become a tool for tracking a person’s life to the smallest detail. This new currency is conceived as a tool to control human behavior. Digital money will be programmed: the range of possible use of the currency will be determined, taking into account human behavior. In case of “bad” behavior, access to the digital currency account will be blocked. The CBDC system is an electronic concentration camp. […] However, it will not be possible to deceive people and it will be necessary to impose a digital currency by force. The plan for the forced introduction of CBDC … is as follows: 1. It is necessary to provoke a grandiose economic crisis on a global scale. 2. The consequence and manifestation of this crisis will be massive bankruptcies of small and medium-sized businesses, the rapid growth of unemployment. Tens, hundreds of millions of people around the world will be on the verge of death. 3. Usually in such cases, the state saves people by funding social benefits, free food distribution, or public works programs from the budget. This time, the rescue mission will be carried out by the Central Bank—which will carry out the distribution of funds, something like “helicopter money.”

But Russia isn’t part of this depraved plot, right?!

Wrong.

As Katasonov explains, the Bank of Russia’s chief succubus, Elvira Nabiullina, is an enthusiastic proponent of this depraved global scam; in fact, she’s too impatient to wait for the global financial crisis to arrive: Elvira craves digital rubles, now! —

According to the head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, in order to introduce the digital ruble in Russia, you don’t even have to wait for some kind of crisis: You can start by paying pensions to pensioners in digital rubles. Apparently, Nabiullina believes that this social group is generally incapable of protesting.

If Elvira has to strong-arm a few crippled pensioners, so what? She needs those delicious digital rubles. Her hunger is insatiable. Why doesn’t Katasonov understand this?

January 25, 2023: “A globalist project to introduce standardized ‘digital money’ worldwide has been initiated on Russia soil”

We’ll give the final word to the Public Commission for Family Protection, a conservative activist group:

On December 29, under the cover of a new year, a group of deputies and senators submitted to the State Duma a bill on the introduction of a digital ruble. In fact, this is a project of our Central Bank, which is not subordinate to the Government of the Russian Federation (Yale University graduate Nabiullina and her deputy, a graduate of the University of California, Skorobogatova). In the bill’s explanatory note, the authors admit that during the preparation of the draft law, “foreign experience in creating and regulating the currencies of central banks was analyzed … projects of foreign countries aimed at the introduction of digital currencies of central banks (CBDC) were studied, in terms of issues related to their regulation. The general conceptual approaches developed by foreign policymakers were, to a certain extent, taken into account when creating the concept of the digital ruble.” In other words, a globalist project to introduce standardized “digital money” worldwide has been initiated on Russian soil. The project is managed by the central banks of all countries of the world —as part of the supranational structure of the Washington Consensus, in full accordance with the plans of the main shareholders of the Fed, as well as the controllers of the IMF and the World Bank (head offices are in the USA).

