Jul 26, 2023

Well at least this will put a stop to the massive money laundering done by Russian bus drivers.

Charlotte Ruse
Jul 26, 2023

"While Western CBDCs are obviously a tool of total control, Russia’s CBDC is apparently checkmating the globalists—so goes the logic."

Jackson Hickle and The Duran would like you to believe that central bank digital currencies issued by Russia or BRICS will be far more liberating, as it will diminish the control of the petro dollar.

Unfortunately, these voices of YouTube global emancipation neglect to mention that regional digital currencies will be interconnected to form an even tighter grip on the world's population as the "global parasites" consolidate power.

As stated in the above article all funds issued by the government will be in the form of a CBDC. So that means pensions, social security, healthcare, etc... will all be tied to this digital currency. Can you see how dangerous this will be if an edict is issued and you don't want to comply. What do you think will happen? I'll answer that--access to your accounts will be denied until you capitulate.🤨

And let's get really creepy, suppose a new "special jab" is mandated, but you don't want to sacrifice your body testing it. Do you think you're going to get your dough if you say no. And didn't we find out during the scamdemic that not every mRNA batch is the same. Some are more deadly, oh I mean more effective than others.

Well how do you know if you're not going to be chosen to take a jab from one of the more "effective" batches? 🤔

If you believe central bank digital currencies will set you free from Global Empire you must also believe the mRNA experimental gene therapy injections are safe and effective.😷

