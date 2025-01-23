The man who cured cancer.

Washington and Moscow are competing in another race. No, not the race to be the first to play golf on the Moon. They already faked that.

I’m talking about the race to decide the fate of humanity; the race to create AI-crafted mRNA cancer goo.

There was much nervous sweating and eyebrow-twitching after Donald Trump unveiled Stargate, the “largest AI infrastructure project in history”. The $500-billion project will purportedly harness the power of artificial intelligence to “detect cancers and customize mRNA vaccines to treat them within 48 hours”.

I was similarly outraged by this news. Washington has crossed ANOTHER red line by shamelessly copying Moscow’s plan to develop an mRNA cancer slurry custom-brewed by AI:

From October 2024 — THREE MONTHS BEFORE LOW-ENERGY TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS SO-CALLED “HISTORIC” AI-POWERED mRNA GOO PROJECT! source: tass.ru

Artificial intelligence will be used to create a personalized cancer vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, the inventor of Russia’s safe and effective COVID-19 serum, told TASS in October, THREE MONTHS BEFORE TRUMP STOLE HIS AWESOME IDEA.

Gintsburg explained in June that his genetic cancer cure was “based on mRNA technologies [used to create] the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines”.

You might be thinking: Doesn’t that mean Gintsburg stole this safe and effective idea from Pfizer? No, it doesn’t mean that at all. Russia created its own homegrown AI-crafted mRNA goo that doesn’t rely on Western patents. That’s the difference between the unipolar and multipolar world. Educate yourself.

But just to avoid any misunderstandings: Pfizer’s mRNA cancer vax has shown “very positive results” in patients injected with this experimental slurry.

Source: Alexander Gintsburg in an exclusive interview with RT (Question More™):

Because Moderna and Pfizer have had that proprietary technology for a while, they had an early start. I said that we were going to roll out our cancer vaccine around September. Pfizer and Moderna, however, having completed animal testing, have recently started administering their vaccine to cancer patients and have seen very positive results.

Watch for yourself as Russia’s favorite scientist says Pfizer’s mRNA cancer goo shows great promise! —

Now ask yourself:

Will the world be destroyed by unipolar mRNA cancer goo?

Or will it be SAVED by multipolar mRNA cancer goo developed by a guy who says the competing goo looks very promising indeed?

But most importantly…

Will you follow in the path of the modern-day Moses when the monkeypox arrives? Or do you want the GLOBALISTS to win?

Yes, he also talked about his magic monkeypox shot during the interview. And also “canned [mRNA]” that can be used to create new vaccines when the next “pandemic” arrives. But we can discuss that another time…

THE STAKES ARE HIGH. HIGHER THAN THEY’VE EVER BEEN BEFORE.

CHOOSE WISELY.