Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg wants Russia to treat cancer with “mRNA therapeutic vaccines”

An mRNA vaccine that works on all types of cancer has shown promising results in mice, Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg said in a June 6 interview with Gazeta.ru.

The drug is “being created based on mRNA technologies like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines”, Gintsburg told the outlet, adding that his institute has its own mRNA platform that doesn’t rely on Western patents. The genetic vaccine will be custom-fit to each individual patient based on the results of tumor biopsies.

When asked about the vaccine’s safety, Gamaleya’s director said that the benefits of mRNA “therapeutic” vaccines outweigh the potential risks—but that the same cannot be said of “preventative” mRNA drugs.

Gintsburg told gazeta.ru that if someone is “already sick” the “benefits of mRNA technology” outweigh potential side effects. source: gazeta.ru

“Preventive vaccines are needed for healthy people, and here mRNA technologies work worse, as they give more side effects. If a person is already sick and fighting cancer, then the benefits of mRNA technology outweigh these side effects,” he claimed.

The vaccine’s development is being supervised at the highest levels of government. According to Gintsburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the project seven months ago and instructed his ministers to provide financing from the budget. The mRNA shot has also received “personal” attention from Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The Gamaleya Center announced in September 2022 that it wanted to create its own mRNA coronavirus vaccine. The Center’s deputy director, Denis Logunov, claimed that the advantage of mRNA technology is that it allows for drugs to be administered on a monthly or even daily basis.

He added that mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna provide strong immunity after three to four injections.

In May 2023, Logunov said his institute was developing mRNA “canned food” that could be used to rapidly deploy new vaccines when necessary.

Responding to Gintsburg’s interview with Gazeta.ru, State Duma Deputy Mikhail Delyagin observed that Gamaleya’s director enjoys total impunity as he needles the Russian public with unproven genetic slurries:

The results of using Gintsburg’s previous vaccine [Sputnik V] on people are a “trade secret” vigilantly protected by the state. Let me remind you that the use of Western vaccines (and Gintsburg talked about their similarity with Russian ones), according to data revealed by Western courts and the media, has already led to the premature death of 3 million people—and people continue to die. When our domestic vaccinators are tired of waiting for the West to declare a new pandemic, they want a new government order for mass experiments on people.

Judging from reactions on Russian social media and internet forums, Delyagin isn’t the only one who is fed up with Gintsburg’s “mass experiments”:

A top-rated comment on yaplakal.com responding to Gintsburg’s mRNA cancer vaccine: “Inject Gintsburg first! Better yet, inject him with an enema!”

