It is unlikely that BRICS will fix this
A chat with Geopolitics & Empire about our cattle-tagged garbage world
Greetings.
I recently had a delightful chat with Hrvoje Morić about all sorts of unfortunate things, like the Not War and YouTube Experts.
More uplifting topics, such as the joys of cow milk, were also mentioned.
You can watch/listen to our lively discussion here.
BRICS Axis is Gaining Momentum in Challenging US Hegemony. But does it matter for the New World Order Control Agenda? Probably Not...
...It was a very foreseeable consequence that countries caught in the middle, and those watching on the sidelines, might start realizing it is not in their interests to go along with and help maintain US hegemony - which they suffer under, and comes at their expense - or inevitably will.
Countries started realizing that maybe it isn’t in their interest to be a slave vassal state that exists to martyr itself at the feet of the US empire in its vain attempt to maintain global dominance…. The global south has gradually been coming to realize that maybe their respective countries, whose governments are naturally entitled to make decisions in the best interests of their people - rather than being forced to cede sovereignty and decision making to other countries or transnational corporations that treat them as vassals/slaves rather than equals, they can instead coalesce around a new axis/world order for protection from, or simply as a hedge against, the US world police bully...
...to address the multi-dimensionality of things... just because the US empire treats the world like shit, doesn’t mean that BRICS governments are coming to save the day...people need to be wary of a meta “savior narrative” and false dichotomy between two world orders that may be, hell, probably are, nothing more than 2 sides of the same globalist coin...
Many view the bloc’s challenging of US hegemony and the idea of returning to hard money as evidence that the bloc itself is going to run an agenda counter to that of the Western axis, that BRICS governments are going to offer a reprieve to the pervasive tyranny and exploitation the US-centric world has experienced so much of.
The question is: Will there be a change of power, or just a change in power? Will the situation for humanity actually change, or will it be just a change in appearance, a change in font, a change in aesthetic - rather than a change in substance? Amidst the multi-polarity rhetoric and the opposition to the world’s boogeyman, the US empire.. what should we actually make of BRICS?
Are the BRICS nations going to save us from the New World Order and the big bad globalists like many seem to make it out to be(or at least seem to hope)?
[For the skimmers out there, I’ll save you the trouble on the answer: Unless you are cool with CBDC’s, 15 minute cities, digital identification, surveillance state expansion and intranational cooperation, carbon credits, ESG, social credit scores, and everything one associates with Agenda 2030 and the sustainable developmental goals…..the answer is no…you shouldn’t* look to BRICs governments or politicians to save you from the globalist agenda they are taking the reigns of]
...lets not kid ourselves and tell ourselves BRICS governments aren't authoritarian globalist cesspools like Western nations, ran by control-hungry psychopaths like all governments... China’s Xi just spoke at Davos in January, as he has many times. Brazil’s Lula and and Bolsonaro are both WEF stooges. Even Putin was a WEF global leader, mingling heavily with Klaus Schwab the Davos crowd, until recently. South Africa and India have plenty of representation at Davos...
Not only are BRICS nation policy makers and business leaders mingling with Western globalists at these forums like the WEF, World Government Summit, and St. Petersburg Economic Forum, sharing common visions of the future - but BRICS and BRICS adjacent countries are actively leading the implementation of many of the dystopian policies that people associate with the “globalists” and the general technocratic agenda for control. ...BRICS, and countries looking to join BRICS+ like the UAE and Nigeria, are leading the way in piloting CBDCs...
In Romania the state will implement a fiscal security number along the social security number. Only with this new number/ID you will you be able to purchase things in the near future. They say it is necessary to combat tax evasion