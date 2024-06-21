“Pay with a smile.”

There is a friendly banker in Russia named Herman Gref.

You might know him as the former member of the WEF Board of Trustees who authored the preface to the Russian-language edition of Klaus Schwab’s The Fourth Industrial Revolution; additionally, he is celebrated as the financer of Sputnik V, a well-respected cattle tag connoisseur, Russia’s artificial intelligence tsar, and a studious student of the Kabbalah.

None of these accomplishments are related.

Gref’s Great Reset profile is still available on the WEF’s website: https://www.weforum.org/people/herman-gref/

Anyway. He has some exciting news for you:

Yandex auto-translate turns “Herman” into “German”. source: Kommersant.ru

The juicy details:

Last summer, Sber was the first in Russia to launch a biometric payment project for mass users. Today, about 600,000 terminals are installed throughout the country that can accept payments using biometrics—“Pay With A Smile” with SberPay. By the end of the year there will be more than a million of them. Approximately 30-33% of the total market of operating terminals in the world are located in the Russian Federation. This means that Russia is the only country in the world where payment using biometrics has become available en masse—literally to the entire population of the country. 30 million Sber clients have already connected to the service. Every day, 50 thousand people connect and try this payment method. “As practice shows, it takes two to three years for people to realize how convenient it is and begin to use it en masse. I think that in a couple of years we will see that, firstly, millions of terminals will appear, and this experience will also be absolutely consistent, both in Moscow and in any small settlement in Kamchatka or Sakhalin, or somewhere in Magadan,” added the head of Sberbank.

I just want to reiterate the CONVENIENCE of “pay with a smile” technology. IT IS CONVENIENT.

HERMAN GREF SAYS SO IN THIS UNSETTLING VIDEO:

GREF: In 2023 we began widespread implementation of facial recognition payments. As of now, Russia is the first country in the world that has begun using biometric technology for everyday transactions on a mass scale. We found a way to avoid the use of very expensive 3D cameras, and decreased the cost of the equipment using advanced mathematics. I have to say that it’s way more convenient, even more so than paying with your phone.

If you aren’t convinced yet that Pay With A Smile is the best, most anti-globalist, multipolar and convenient way to pay for stuff, just watch this one-minute Pay With A Smile promo-video featuring a young lady with low self-esteem who meets her true love by paying for a cappuccino with her face:

Or you can watch the award-winning Edward Slavsquat edit:

So it goes.

Don’t worry. The Edward Institute for Village Studies is working tirelessly to develop new technologies to counter Gref’s biometric nightmare:

