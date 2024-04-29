Stimulating reading material for the outhouse

There was no Weekly News Roundup & Open Thread yesterday. This is because I was exploring the attic and barn-area of Edward Manor. Everyone should stop reading the news, anyway. It’s bad for our noodles. I believe it was Hank Thoreau who famously said, “Read not the Times, read the Eternities—but also read Edward Slavsquat; that guy’s alright.”

Instead of a news roundup I will share with you the fruits of my Sunday labor.

Let’s start with the attic treasure and move downwards from there.

I found a handsome chest lined with very old Soviet newspaper and a sign that reads, “DO NOT SMOKE WHEN REFUELING CHAINSAWS”. That’s some very good free advice from my attic.

The newspaper is from 1953:

There was an even larger and more handsome chest…

… which I moved to the Edward Institute using my supernatural Hobbit strength and a wheelbarrow that I borrowed from my neighbor.

Nika also helped.

Inside the chest was some kind of chemical fertilizer or something? Perfect timing because I urgently need to plant onions today.

A wood crate contained a stack of magazines from the 1960s, including my all-time favorite periodical, “Peasant Woman”.

Maybe a better translation is “Countrywoman” or “Rural Madame”? You get the idea, though. It was a magazine for hearty Soviet ladies who knew their way around an udder.

The barn contained two beautiful wood barrels:

Imagine how much better the world would be if everyone had a wood barrel.

Astute readers might have observed a cart in the above photograph. That’s also from my barn. No more insane water-hauling for Edward. New technological advances have allowed him to pull his water.

I also poked around my basement. There wasn’t much down there but it’s the perfect location for a covert tunneling operation.

As I mentioned earlier, some of this loot was transferred to the Institute . Which means that you—yes, really, you —will have the opportunity to read “Peasant Woman” and open and close my nice chest.

I also found some stuffed animals, which I donated to the puppies.

That’s all for now. The next Institute dispatch will probably be about my adventures in abandoned village buildings; or maybe I will tell you about the time when I was stranded on a cranberry bog in the middle of a giant lake. That happened last week.

Now I have cranberry PTSD.