We have the technology

The Edward Institute for Village Studies, the most prestigious Russian think tank in the entire world, is proud to announce two of the biggest game changers of the 21st century.

The first, cheese. And we also made puppies. We’re just following the Science, here.

After consulting a top secret cheddar recipe on YouTube, senior analysts from the Edward Institute employed three liters of the freshest udder nectar to create an unsurpassed wheel of cheese. The result was a spunky village Parmesan. Whatever. It still tastes good and we just invented endless cheese.

Our next batch will incorporate peppers.

Do you understand Our Power?

Our second think tank breakthrough was that Ekaterina’s dog had ten puppies.

We have the technology

We were sort of hoping for two or three but ten just shows how advanced our puppy technology is. By the way: would you like a puppy? Please? Please?

They squeal

There was something else but I forget now.

The next Edward Institute post will teach you how to dance the Hopak. It’s amusing to me that you think I’m joking.