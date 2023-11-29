Edward Slavsquat

Crixcyon
Nov 29, 2023

I was wrong. I thought Putin might be different. He is not. He is as anti-human as all the rest of the government thugs and psychos.

Diane
Nov 29, 2023

The Schwab Mob have to control both sides. If there was genuine opposition to the cabal, it would be visible, but Russia is going down the globalist route, just like all the countries of the west. If there is to be genuine opposition, it has to be us, the people of this world, if we don't resist this, no one is ever going to come and save us. Its up to us now!

