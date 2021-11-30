It’s a scam.

Everyone knows Sputnik V is 150,000% effective—that’s why Vladimir Putin has (allegedly) received four doses of the “two-component vaccine” in less than a year.

But to ensure a little extra effectiveness, Russia’s Gamaleya Center is cooking up a new flavor of Sputnik V, one specifically designed to ward off Omicron the Death Bringer (a positive PCR test).

The announcement was made on the same day that the Russian government’s Big Pharma Friends revealed they were also working on a special edition anti-Omicron injection—what a delightful coincidence.

Like two peas in a pod!

Does this mean Putin will need another four injections to enjoy the full effectiveness of Sputnik V, which is very effective? Maybe!

As noted by the RDIF, it is unlikely that such a modification will be required. However, in this case, the new version of Sputnik could be ready for mass production in 45 days. “Several hundred million boosters of Sputnik against Omicron can be launched on the international market by February 20, 2022, and in 2022 more than three billion doses may be available,” the fund said.

That’s a lot of Sputnik. Who is going to gobble up all that Sputnik, voluntarily? (It’s a trick question.)

Maybe some science-haters are suspicious of the claim that Sputnik Omicron could be ready in only 45 days? Forty-five days is a long time! Back in June, award-winning failure Alexander Gintsburg was bragging about being able to pump out new variant-specific Sputnik cocktails in just seven days.

The science is settled.

There’s a very enlightening factoid from that TASS article, by the way:

MOSCOW, June 27. / TASS /. The Gamaleya Center will be able to change coronavirus vaccines within a week if vector technology is registered.

Wait. We thought Gamaleya’s viral vector platform was time-tested and proven? But here is Gamaleya’s own director, admitting the technology is not even “registered”? What could this possibly mean?

It means Trouble.